Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Her Funeral Next Week

The Queen's casket has reached Buckingham Palace, her London home as monarch

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

and
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

Published on September 13, 2022 03:11 PM
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken away in the Royal Hearse from the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, to travel to Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Photo: ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Elizabeth has returned to London.

The late monarch's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, after being flown into RAF Northolt from Scotland, where the Queen "peacefully" died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle on September 8. Her daughter Princess Anne traveled with the casket, which reached the royal residence around 8 p.m. local time.

As the Queen's hearse approached the crowds gathered in front of Buckingham Palace, onlookers were respectful and quiet. But when the vehicle passed, a round of spontaneous applause broke out, coupled with some cheers.

Princess Anne, 72, looked very pensive and solemn as she drove past.

There, it was received by members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Camilla Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. All of the Queen's children and grandchildren, many with their spouses, were also on-hand.

The coffin's arrival on Tuesday marked the first time touched down in England after spending several days in Scotland. The casket will remain overnight in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth primarily lived following her accession to the throne in 1952.

The coffin carrying Her Majesty <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II leaves St Giles Church travelling to Edinburgh Airport where it will be flown to London and transferred to Buckingham Palace by road.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

The State Hearse was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, with Queen Elizabeth consulting on the plans. The vehicle, designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of the coffin, is finished in Royal Claret, the same color as the official royal and state vehicles kept in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and used by Members of the Royal Family on official duties. It also features the Queen's personal Royal Cypher.

In accordance with arrangements leading up to the state funeral next Monday, the coffin will be transported to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, ceremoniously processed through the streets of London.

The Queen will then lie in state in the Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through. The medieval hall will be open to the public 24 hours a day to ensure the maximum number of mourners can pay respects.

World leaders and luminaries will likely land in London through the weekend for the state funeral on September 19. On that somber day, the casket will travel to Westminster Abbey, which will host its first funeral for a monarch since the 18th century.

Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (2nd R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (L) are greeted by Station Commander Group Captain McPhaden (R) having disembarked from the C-17 carrying the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, before it is taken to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.
Princess Anne. KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty

Hundreds of heads of state are set to attend, as are Queen Elizabeth's beloved family members.

Following the funeral, the long-reigning monarch will be buried St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle with her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, her sister, Princess Margaret, and her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

