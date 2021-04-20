Queen Elizabeth's Close Friend and Racing Advisor Dies on Day of Prince Philip's Funeral

Sir Michael Oswald became manager of the Royal Studs in 1970 and remained in the role for 28 years

Queen Elizabeth is saying another difficult goodbye.

Sir Michael Oswald, the Queen's close friend and longtime horse racing advisor, died at the age of 86 on Saturday, the same day that Prince Philip was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Oswald became manager of the Royal Studs in 1970 and remained in the role for 28 years, in addition to acting as a racing manager to the Queen Mother and jumps adviser for the Queen. He was often seen beside the monarch at racing events.

Sir Michael's widow, Lady Angela — who was a lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother for many years — remembered her husband in an article for the Racing Post.

"He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work," she said.

Queen Elizabeth's racing adviser John Warren added, "Sir Michael did a magnificent job managing the Royal Studs for so long. He was deeply committed to the studs, the Queen and the Queen Mother. He was extraordinarily enthusiastic and got such a buzz out of all the royal winners."

In the 2020 New Year Honours list, Oswald was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

Queen Elizabeth, who will mark her 95th birthday on Wednesday, is in a period of mourning following the April 9 death of her husband of 73 years.

The Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday after being accompanied by Lady Susan Hussey, her lady-in-waiting, on the car ride there.

In keeping with pandemic guidelines, the Queen and members of the congregation wore face masks and sat six feet apart. Sitting inside the chapel, the Queen could be seen with her face down, only the top of her black hat visible.

