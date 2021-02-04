Lord Samuel Vestey was the monarch's Master of the Horse for nearly 20 years

Queen Elizabeth's Close Friend and Former Master of the Horse Dies Just Months After His Wife

Queen Elizabeth is saying goodbye to another longtime friend.

Lord Samuel Vestey, who shared the Queen's love of horses and served as her Master of the Horse from 1999 to 2018, died at age 79, it was announced in the Racing Post.

His death comes just two months after his wife Lady Celia Vestey, a godmother to Prince Harry and another close friend of the royal family, died "suddenly but peacefully" at the age of 71 in November.

The couple were part of the Queen's inner circle, often accompanying her events and even riding with her in the horse-drawn carriage procession at the Royal Ascot. In 2019, Lord Vestey was named one of the monarch's Lords-in-waiting.

"He had a lot of success as an owner and breeder, but put an awful lot back in as well," racehorse trainer James Fanshawe told the Racing Post. "Lord and Lady Vestey were such a wonderful couple and they'd know everyone's name when they came for a yard visit and be asking after so and so — it wasn't about them, it was about everyone else."

Queen Elizabeth, 94, has mourned the loss of several close friends in recent months. Lady Moyra Campbell, one of the women who accompanied the monarch as she made her vows at her historic Coronation in 1953, died at age 90 in November.