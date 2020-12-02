See How Windsor Castle Is Decorated for Queen Elizabeth's First Christmas There in 33 Years

Queen Elizabeth is spending the holiday in Windsor, and her palace is already filled with festive decorations — including a giant Christmas tree

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth is spending the holiday in Windsor, and her palace is already filled with festive decorations — including the signature of the season: a giant Christmas tree.

The Royal Collection Trust shared a new video of this year's Christmas tree, from it being cut down in Windsor Great Park to the tree taking its place in the historic St. George's Hall (where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their wedding reception in 2018!). The 20-foot Norwegian spruce was decked out in lights, hundreds of ornaments and an angel on top.

It's believed that Christmas trees have been sourced from the Great Park for Windsor Castle since the reign of Queen Victoria (1837–1901).

Visitors can see the castle's holiday decorations firsthand through January 4. (Tourists can tour the State Apartments, which are separate from Queen Elizabeth's private quarters — although there's a chance of seeing her on a horse ride!)

It was announced Tuesday that the Queen, 94, has called off her regular trip to Sandringham for Christmas. Instead, she and husband Prince Philip, 99, will stay at Windsor Castle, where they have spent much of their time in quarantine since March.

"Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

This year will mark the first time since 1987 that the Queen will spend Christmas at Windsor rather than Sandringham.

A royal source tells PEOPLE, "They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year."