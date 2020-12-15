Queen Elizabeth Was Serenaded with a Classic Christmas Song During Latest Video Call

We wish you a Merry Christmas, Your Majesty!

Queen Elizabeth received a special holiday treat during her latest video call: a choir performance of a classic Christmas song.

The monarch, 94, paid a virtual visit to KPMG last week to mark the accounting firm's 150th anniversary, during which she heard a performance of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" recorded by their staff choir. The choir, which has been running since 2017 in conjunction with City Music School, has been meeting and practicing together online since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen, who called in from Windsor Castle, where she'll spend Christmas this year alongside husband Prince Philip, also heard the personal stories of four employees who joined the video call from different locations across the U.K., including John McCalla-Leacy, who benefitted from support provided by Prince Charles' organization The Prince’s Trust.

"Ma’am, I’d like to ask that you please pass on my sincere gratitude to HRH The Prince of Wales for The Prince’s Trust," he told the Queen. "Receiving the support that I did and when I did changed my life and I will never forget it, nor will I cease in my efforts to work with my fellow partners and others to use my position of influence to support and encourage others."

The Queen replied, "I'll indeed pass it on to my son, who is very proud of the idea of The Prince’s Trust, which I think has helped a lot of people."

Her Majesty previously visited KPMG’s offices at Puddle Dock in 1976, accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, and opened the firm’s new Canada Square headquarters in 2010.

Queen Elizabeth has become a master of virtual meetings. Earlier this month, she held her first virtual audience and greeted visitors to her royal residence of Buckingham Palace in London — from 20 miles away at Windsor Castle!

Adjusting to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen took part in her first public video call to salute unpaid caregivers in June. She was joined by her only daughter, Princess Anne.