Queen Elizabeth Will Spend Christmas Day with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

PEOPLE has confirmed that the 95-year-old monarch will celebrate the holidays with Charles and Camilla at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth will have some close family around her to celebrate the holidays.

A Clarence House spokesperson has confirmed to PEOPLE that Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will join the 95-year-old monarch at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It follows news that Princess Anne will not be joining her brother and mother for the holidays, after her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, 66, tested positive for COVID.

In line with UK government guidance, Anne, 71, and her husband are currently isolating at their home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire for a minimum of seven days.

Queen Elizabeth II's 2012 Christmas Broadcast At Buckingham Palace Credit: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

This year's royal festive gathering is particularly poignant, coming just eight months after the death of Prince Philip.

Its planning has also been thrown into slight disarray by the U.K.'s recent surge in COVID-19 rates, which has seen more than 100,000 people test positive in a single day for the first time.

Like millions of others, the Queen has had to rethink her holiday arrangements and opted to not head to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where she normally stays from late December to just after February 6 (the date she became queen at the death of her father George VI nearly 70 years ago).

With the Omicron coronavirus variant causing a huge rise in cases, she has instead decided to stay at Windsor Castle for the second year in a row. It means that nearly all of the royal family's festive traditions will also not take place this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images) Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George at Christmas 2019 | Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Normally, members of the royal family join the Queen at Sandringham, with guests typically arriving in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve.

The royals then open their presents on Christmas Eve, and on Christmas Day the family famously walks to a service at St. Mary's Magdalene Church on the estate. After their outing, the royal family normally heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

According to a royal source, the Queen's decision to cancel these traditions and remain at Windsor was taken after "careful consideration." It also signals an ongoing "precautionary approach," the source added.