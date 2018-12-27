The Special Meaning Behind Each of the Photographs on Display in the Queen's Christmas Address

The photographs on display in Queen Elizabeth‘s Christmas address serve as a royal highlight reel!

Royal fans who were able to peel their eyes away from the golden piano and extravagant Christmas tree sitting behind the 92-year-old monarch as she delivered her annual holiday message may have noticed that there were six photographs set up. These images were carefully chosen to pay tribute to major events of the past year — one that the Queen herself called a “busy” one.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies – and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” she said in her annual speech.

Get a better look at each of the photographs below.

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s Family Christmas Card

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George Matt Porteous

There were two new additions to the royal family in 2018: Zara and Mike Tindall’s second daughter, Lena Elizabeth, and Prince William and Kate’s third child, Prince Louis.

The little brother of Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, was featured in their first Christmas card as a family five. The casual holiday portrait, which was taken in early fall at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, got a special spot on the side table in the background of Queen Elizabeth‘s address.

A Romantic Portrait from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace

In May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in a fairy tale wedding that brought the entire family together. The bride and groom posed for a dreamy black-and-white photo featuring just the two of them taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski just moments after they tied the knot.

To kick off their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October, the newlyweds announced they were expecting their first child. “We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby,” Harry said in a speech on the first day of the tour. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”

A Tribute to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank‘s Wedding

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Alex Bramall/PA Wire

The second royal wedding of the year, that of the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank, took place in October. To commemorate the event, the monarch chose an official portrait from the big day that featured the bride and groom with their young bridal party, many of whom are the Queen’s great-grandchildren. (Can you spot Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Phillips and Mia Tindall?)

The Latest Family Photo

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

In honor of Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday this November, his family gathered for some portraits to mark the special occasion. In the snaps, taken in September outside Clarence House, both his sons stand behind him and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their wives. Charles’ three grandchildren are also featured in the sweet photo.

A Sentimental Photo of Prince Charles as a Baby

Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth PA Images via Getty

The Queen also paid tribute to her eldest child’s milestone birthday by including a photo of him as a baby. In a shot taken Buckingham Palace in April 1949, when Charles was just 6 months old, the baby is held by his proud parents, then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth made a sweet speech praising her heir at a Buckingham Palace birthday bash, noting that she was honored to be there to experience the milestone.

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday,” she began. “It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like — to use an analogy I am certain will find favor — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow.”

A Tribute to Her Father

King George VI Royal Collection Trust

Queen Elizabeth kept the memory of her father, King George VI, alive with a photograph of him on display during the Christmas address. In the black-and-white image from 1917, then-Prince Albert stands in his naval uniform with his arms behind his back. His eldest daughter became the monarch in 1952 upon his passing.