Queen Elizabeth's Annual Christmas Message Touches on the Importance of Respecting Others

Queen Elizabeth II is wishing her kingdom a very merry Christmas — and imparting the importance of respect and kindness.

Though her annual Christmas address doesn’t air until Dec. 25, a preview released by the palace teases the 92-year-old Queen’s touching speech from Buckingham Palace‘s majestic White Drawing Room.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing an ivory silk cocktail dress by Angela Kelly, the longest-reigning British monarch notes that “through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance.”

The Queen also emphasized the impact of kindness in her address. “Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” she proclaimed.

She nodded to Jesus’ teachings to illustrate her hope for the future. “I believe his message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date,” the Queen commented. “It can be heeded by everyone; it’s needed as much as ever.”

RELATED: Her Majesty in Magenta! Festive Queen Elizabeth Makes Last Outing Before Christmas Break

Her speech, produced by Sky News, includes sweet tokens of the family she praises. On a table within view of the camera, a black-and-white picture from 1948 shows the Queen when she was still a princess with her husband Prince Philip and their infant son Prince Charles.

Plus, the Queen wears the Scarab brooch that her husband gave her in 1966. Andrew Grima’s sparkling design includes yellow gold and carved ruby with diamonds.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Arrives in Norfolk for Annual Country Christmas Celebration

The Queen’s family has gotten bigger since last Christmas: Her grandson Prince William welcomed son Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton in April, and her granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to daughter Lena Elizabeth with husband Mike Tindall in June.

Her grandson Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle (who is expecting a baby in the spring) in May, and her granddaughter Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in October.

Queen Elizabeth‘s father King George VI started the Christmas address tradition in 1932 over the radio. She delivered her first Christmas address via radio in 1952 and via television in 1957.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry Won’t Stay with Kate and William This Christmas: Reports

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The Queen has had a busy Christmas season so far. On Wednesday, she hosted a Christmas lunch for the royal family at Buckingham Palace, and on Thursday, she left London for Sandringham House in Norfolk by train. On Sunday, she geared up for the holiday by attending St. Mary Magdalene’s church service on the Sandringham estate with family members.

Harry and Meghan will stay with her at Sandringham House on Christmas. William, Kate and their kids will stay at their nearby Anmer Hall home.