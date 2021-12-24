Queen Elizabeth Chooses Photo of Prince Philip for Christmas Speech and Wears a Touching Tribute
In a first look photo of the speech released on Thursday, the Queen, 95, is wearing a touching tribute to her husband of 73 years
Queen Elizabeth is honoring one of her most steadfast traditions on Saturday with the broadcast of her Christmas Day speech.
This year's address will come after a difficult year that saw the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.
In a first look photo of the speech released on Thursday, the Queen, 95, is wearing a touching tribute to her husband of 73 years — the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she wore for a photocall on her honeymoon in 1947.
The Queen also wore the same brooch to celebrate the couple's diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.
In the photo from her upcoming speech, she sits beside a picture of her and Prince Philip from those anniversary celebrations at Broadlands Country House.
The Queen typically has a variety of personal family photos displayed on her desk during her speech, but this year that photograph stands alone.
The speech was filmed from the Queen's desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle — which was the setting for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official wedding portraits, as well as the 70th-anniversary photos for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Wearing a red dress, she accessorized the look with a simple pearl necklace and matching earrings.
Watching the Queen's speech on Christmas Day is a holiday tradition shared in many homes around the world and one that has stood the test of time.
Queen Elizabeth's father King George VI started the Christmas address tradition in 1932 over the radio. She delivered her first Christmas address via radio in 1952 and via television in 1957 at age 26, just months after the death of her father and before her coronation.