Queen Elizabeth Chooses Photo of Prince Philip for Christmas Speech and Wears a Touching Tribute

In a first look photo of the speech released on Thursday, the Queen, 95, is wearing a touching tribute to her husband of 73 years

Queen Elizabeth is honoring one of her most steadfast traditions on Saturday with the broadcast of her Christmas Day speech.

This year's address will come after a difficult year that saw the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The Queen also wore the same brooch to celebrate the couple's diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.

Queen & Duke Of Edinburgh 73rd Wedding Anniversary Official Portrait Queen and Duke of Edinburgh on Their 73rd Wedding Anniversary | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the photo from her upcoming speech, she sits beside a picture of her and Prince Philip from those anniversary celebrations at Broadlands Country House.

The Queen typically has a variety of personal family photos displayed on her desk during her speech, but this year that photograph stands alone.

The speech was filmed from the Queen's desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle — which was the setting for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official wedding portraits, as well as the 70th-anniversary photos for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Wearing a red dress, she accessorized the look with a simple pearl necklace and matching earrings.

Watching the Queen's speech on Christmas Day is a holiday tradition shared in many homes around the world and one that has stood the test of time.