Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral

Members of the royal family appeared for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death to see flowers left in Queen Elizabeth's honor at the gates of Balmoral Castle following a private prayer service

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 11:19 AM
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L), Britain's Lady Louise Windsor (2L), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (3L), Peter Phillips (4L), Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (obscured), Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (C), Zara Phillips (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex greet members of the public gathered outside of Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / AFP) (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty

Members of Queen Elizabeth's family stepped out for the first time since her death to see the many tributes in her honor.

On Saturday, the Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward viewed flowers and other tributes outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the monarch peacefully died at age 96 on Thursday. They were joined by Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Many of the Queen's grandchildren — including Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor — were somber as they walked with their family from Crathie Kirk church, where the group had attended a private prayer service. The two generations were united before the assembled crowd, and stopped to spend time reading the cards tucked within the deluge of bouquets.

Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie appeared teary as they read tributes. At one point, Sophie crouched down to get a closer look at the notes.

Members of the Royal family walk back from Crathie Kirk and examine floral tributes following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 10, 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II dies at Balmoral. Day 3 . Members of the Royal family walk back from Crathie Kirk and examine floral tributes at the gates of Balmoral following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 10, 2022. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Mirrorpix / MEGA

Thanking the public for their condolences, the Duke of York, 62, said, "We've been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on," per Sky News.

Not present were King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Prince William, who joined the Accession Council in London on Saturday for the official proclamation of the new King. The ceremony was held in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London at 10 a.m. local time — and in a historic first, the rite was televised.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Edward, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence look at floral tributes outside at Crathie Kirk church on September 10, 2022 in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

As William and Camilla watched on, a council clerk read, "The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George."

"We... do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III."

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> of York and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/" data-inlink="true">Princess Beatrice</a> of York hold hands as they look at floral tributes outside Crathie Kirk church on September 10, 2022 in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded to the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The clerk ended with "God Save The King," which was echoed by the 200 Privy Councillors, headed by former Prime Ministers including Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, David Cameron, and Gordon Brown.

Though King Charles immediately rose in rank after his mother Queen Elizabeth's death, the accession is not to be confused with the formal coronation.

Charles' crowning ceremony is not immediately expected, and courtiers have not yet announced a date. The coronation for his mother was held 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI.

Members of the Royal family walk back from Crathie Kirk and examine floral tributes following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 10, 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Countess of Wessex. Photo credit: WPA-Pool / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
WPA-Pool / MEGA

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In communications updated on Buckingham Palace's website Friday, King Charles asked the public to observe a period of royal mourning, effective immediately and lasting until one week after his mother's funeral.

Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences though the period, and floral tributes, like those seen at Balmoral, are left to rest at specified gates.

Related Articles
King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council in the Thrown Room inside St James's Palace in London
King Charles Officially Proclaimed Monarch in First-Ever Televised Ceremony
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III makes a televised address to the Nation and the Commonwealth from the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on September 8. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The Hidden Tributes to Queen Elizabeth You May Have Missed During King Charles' First Address as Monarch
Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Charles and Princess Anne Arrived at Mother Queen Elizabeth's Side Before She Died
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022
King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
Britain's King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland, during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim him as the new King. - Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles's Inkpot, Gifted by His Sons, Causes a Viral Moment During His Proclamation Ceremony
King Charles III
See King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to Buckingham Palace After Queen's Death in Stunning Pic
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
How King Charles Will Make History When He's Proclaimed Monarch on Saturday
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
Everything to Know About King Charles III's Accession to the Throne
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
The Queen on horse looking to Balmoral
Why Balmoral Castle Held a Special Place in Queen Elizabeth's Heart
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to London Following Death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960.
Queen Elizabeth Died at Her Favorite Castle, Balmoral in Scotland: Inside Her Beloved Home
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Spotted for First Time Since Death of Queen Elizabeth
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Royal Family Is Rushing to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Are 'Concerned' for Her Health