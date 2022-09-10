Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral

Members of Queen Elizabeth's family stepped out for the first time since her death to see the many tributes in her honor.

On Saturday, the Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward viewed flowers and other tributes outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the monarch peacefully died at age 96 on Thursday. They were joined by Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Many of the Queen's grandchildren — including Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor — were somber as they walked with their family from Crathie Kirk church, where the group had attended a private prayer service. The two generations were united before the assembled crowd, and stopped to spend time reading the cards tucked within the deluge of bouquets.

Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie appeared teary as they read tributes. At one point, Sophie crouched down to get a closer look at the notes.

Thanking the public for their condolences, the Duke of York, 62, said, "We've been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on," per Sky News.

Not present were King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Prince William, who joined the Accession Council in London on Saturday for the official proclamation of the new King. The ceremony was held in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London at 10 a.m. local time — and in a historic first, the rite was televised.

As William and Camilla watched on, a council clerk read, "The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George."

"We... do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III."

The clerk ended with "God Save The King," which was echoed by the 200 Privy Councillors, headed by former Prime Ministers including Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, David Cameron, and Gordon Brown.

Though King Charles immediately rose in rank after his mother Queen Elizabeth's death, the accession is not to be confused with the formal coronation.

Charles' crowning ceremony is not immediately expected, and courtiers have not yet announced a date. The coronation for his mother was held 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI.

In communications updated on Buckingham Palace's website Friday, King Charles asked the public to observe a period of royal mourning, effective immediately and lasting until one week after his mother's funeral.

Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences though the period, and floral tributes, like those seen at Balmoral, are left to rest at specified gates.