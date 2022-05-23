Queen Elizabeth Arrives by Golf Cart — in Bright Pink! — for Her Favorite Flower Show
Queen Elizabeth is embracing the floral beauty of spring — and some new wheels!
On Monday, the 96-year-old monarch stepped out for the Chelsea Flower Show in London, arriving by golf cart for the first time on an official engagement and wearing a bright pink ensemble. (The Sun previously reported that the Queen was being ferried in a new battery-powered, luxury golf cart amid her ongoing mobility issues.)
"Adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said of the Queen's new ride.
Accompanied by relatives — including her son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, her granddaughter Princess Beatrice and Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — she was treated to a display commemorating her historic 70 years on the throne. (The famed horticulture show was canceled in 2020 due to COVID and postponed in 2021.)
Designed by Simon Lycett, the new display featured a steel frame shaped in the familiar outline of the portrait of the Queen used on U.K. stamps. The frame contains 70 terra cotta plant pots surrounded by a smaller silhouette of the Sovereign fashioned from greenery.
Also at the event were the Queen's cousins, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Other prominent constructions on show for the royals were the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund Garden, which honors the Battle of Britain during WWII and celebrates the charity's support for RAF personnel, veterans and their families for more than 100 years.
Elsewhere, a garden put together by the U.K. mental health charity Mind provides a colorful and restful place for visitors to connect with each other. After the flower show this week, it will be taken to a local branch of Mind, providing eco-therapy for those with mental health challenges.
Following a winter and early spring when the Queen largely carried out her duties behind closed doors at Windsor Castle, the Flower Show is the fourth high-profile event she attended in recent weeks. Last Tuesday, she joined Edward at the official opening of the new landmark railway the Elizabeth Line, which was named for her.
Next week, the Queen hopes to attend many of the events celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, beginning with the annual Trooping the Colour on June 2.