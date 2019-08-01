See Queen Elizabeth in Grandma Mode as She Sprints After Toddler Prince William in Rare Clip

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince William Anwar Hussein/Getty

Gan-Gan to the rescue!

Queen Elizabeth‘s royal duties may take precedence, but she’s still a dedicated grandmother — as seen in a recently resurfaced video from the royal wedding of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on July 23, 1986.

“Late post, but it’s been 33 years since the wedding of Prince Andrew and Fergie in 1986,” Twitter user @katemidletons captioned the adorable clip. “And so here’s Queen Elizabeth running after little Prince William to stop him from getting closer to the carriage. Her Majesty as a grandma is cute.”

As everyone waves Prince Andrew and Fergie off following their nuptials, the monarch (sporting a purple outfit with matching hat) speeds up to catch William’s hand, making sure there’s plenty of distance between the young prince and the carriage.

Late post, but it's been 33 years since the wedding of Prince Andrew and Fergie in 1986. And so here's Queen Elizabeth running after little Prince William to stop him from getting closer to the carriage. Her Majesty as a grandma is cute 😂 pic.twitter.com/XTWyC9wVOv — ‎lara (@katemidIetons) July 26, 2019

Image zoom Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew Peter Case/Mirrorpix/Getty

To make matters even cuter, Prince William is sporting a sailor-inspired ensemble that he wore to serve as a pageboy at the wedding. Prince Harry was too young to participate and instead stayed close to his mom, Princess Diana. Also in the bridal party were William’s cousins Zara and Peter Phillips, as well as Laura Fellowes, the daughter of Diana’s sister Jane.

Image zoom Laura Fellowes and Prince William Ron Bell/PA Images via Getty

Image zoom Prince William Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have proven to be wedding pros in recent years — just like their dad! The royal siblings have served as page boy and bridesmaid at the weddings of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews and Kate’s close friend Sophie Carter.

Next up, George and Charlotte are expected to be part of Prince William’s close friend Thomas van Straubenzee’s big day. He recently got engaged to Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, an assistant head teacher at Thomas’ Battersea School in London, where Prince George is currently enrolled. Princess Charlotte will start at the prestigious school in September.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding Max Mumby/Getty

Despite Andrew and Fergie’s split 1992 and divorce four years later, their daughter Princess Eugenie celebrated her parents’ anniversary with a pair of photos from their wedding day on July 23, 1986. The social media post came on July 24 — after the former couple’s official anniversary had already passed.

“😱 who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary!” Eugenie wrote. “I’m a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago… Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together.”

Although their royal marriage ended, Fergie and Prince Andrew remained successful co-parents to Eugenie, 29, and Princess Beatrice, 30 — and even stayed close friends.