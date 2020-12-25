The Queen and Prince Phillip are spending "Christmas quietly in Windsor," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Christmas at Windsor Castle for the First Time Since 1987

Queen Elizabeth is breaking with tradition this year as she rings in Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

After careful consideration, the monarch, 94, and her husband, Prince Philip, 99, made the decision to celebrate the holiday season at Windsor Castle, where they have spent much of the year isolating amid the pandemic.

“Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said earlier this month.

Although the royal family has been celebrating Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London, for over three decades, it wasn't unusual for holiday festivities to take place at Windsor Castle in the 1980s. The last time the family gathered at Windsor Castle for Christmas was in 1987.

A royal source previously told PEOPLE, "They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year."

"Like everyone, their hope is that normality will return in 2021," the source adds.

The Queen will reflect on the hardships of the past year in her annual Christmas speech on Friday.

