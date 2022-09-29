Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Old Age'

Queen Elizabeth "died peacefully" at age 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

By
Published on September 29, 2022 09:23 AM

Queen Elizabeth's cause of death has been revealed.

The record-breaking monarch died of old age, according to a document published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday.

The Queen's time of death was also on the newly released document, listed as 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, is listed as the informant of her death. Anne previously said in a statement, "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life."

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth at age 96 in an official statement. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read, referring to the monarch's Scotland estate where she traditionally spent the late summer months.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years who died at age 99 in April 2021, also died of old age, according to his death certificate.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017
Queen Elizabeth II. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Upon the Queen's passing, the United Kingdom — where she reigned for a record 70 years — mourned. Around the world, including in the other nations that called her the head of state or sovereign, her death was grieved by those to whom she was an unwavering fixture amid the turmoil of ever-changing times.

The loss was most profound for her large family, including her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In a statement released shortly after the news of her death, her eldest son King Charles III mourned the loss of his mother. Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George, 9.

In the statement from Buckingham Palace, the King, 73, said, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen elizabeth</a>
John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles concluded, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Ahead of the news of her death, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that "the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," adding, "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Queen Elizabeth on her final engagement - September 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen's death comes after a year of various health issues. In October 2021, she stepped out with a walking cane. The same month, she canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland under medical advice from her doctors and spent a night in the hospital.

Queen Elizabeth also decided not to appear at the Remembrance Day ceremony in November due to a sprained back and did not celebrate a traditional Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, partially due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases around the holidays.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

She tested positive for COVID-19 in February. She was being monitored for mild cold-like symptoms while continuing to carry on light duties, according to Buckingham Palace.

After the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 6, two days before her death, Buckingham Palace announced the following day that the Queen would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

The monarch's state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, gathering 2,000 leaders and royals from around the world. The service was followed by a committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where she was later buried in a private ceremony beside her husband Prince Philip, her father King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and her sister Princess Margaret.

Related Articles
queen elizabeth, prince charles
King Charles Mourns Mother Queen Elizabeth in Official Statement: 'Moment of the Greatest Sadness'
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
King Charles III
King Charles at Work! See Newly Image Released of Monarch with His Official Red Box
In this picture released by Clarence House, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
King Charles Makes Major Change to Royal Family's Social Media Profiles as Mourning Officially Ends
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral
palace staff
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to London Following Death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
King Charles III
See King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to Buckingham Palace After Queen's Death in Stunning Pic
The portrait of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
king charles
King Charles Debuts New Royal Cypher, Which Will Gradually Replace Queen Elizabeth's
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday.
Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Romantic Connection to Balmoral Castle 
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company during the Gun Salute at the Tower of London; Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth Is Honored with Gun Salutes Across the United Kingdom
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends
John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) of Sex Pistols, Queen Elizabeth II
Johnny Rotten Wants 'Distance' from the Sex Pistols' Attempts to 'Cash In' on the Queen's Death
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother