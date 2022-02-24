Queen Elizabeth Cancels Virtual Meetings for a Second Time Due to COVID Symptoms

The Queen, 95, has canceled all her scheduled virtual meetings this week after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms

Queen Elizabeth has postponed her scheduled virtual meetings for the second time this week as she continues to experience symptoms amid her COVID-19 diagnosis.

"The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

"Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week," the spokesperson added.

The situation will continue to be monitored, but regular updates will not be provided on the Queen's health.

While the monarch, 95, has canceled all her planned virtual meetings since testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, she held her weekly audience with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone from Windsor Castle on Wednesday, suggesting she was well enough for the call.

On Tuesday, the palace released an update on the Queen's health, revealing she was still experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms."

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar Queen Elizabeth on Feb. 16 | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

While the Queen has carried out light duties since testing positive for coronavirus — such as going through her daily red box and signing off on official papers — she was not feeling well enough to carry out her virtual meetings this week.

Future engagements will be assessed on a daily basis, a royal source told PEOPLE.

The monarch's diagnosis comes after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis.

Her health setback also comes during an increasingly tumultuous time for the royal family. The Queen is dealing with several royal family scandals, including Prince Andrew's settlement with his sexual assault accuser and an investigation into Prince Charles' charity following cash-for-honors allegation.

"It's a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," a palace insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I've not known such a tumultuous time as this. It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It's going to take a toll."

Queen Elizabeth II People Cover

However, the Queen remains resolute even in the midst of difficult times. She "is stoical and mentally strong," adds the insider.

Looking ahead, the monarch is focused on celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June with a long weekend of events.