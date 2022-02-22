Queen Elizabeth Cancels Virtual Meetings Due to COVID Symptoms, Palace Says

The 95-year-old monarch is "still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms," Buckingham Palace said in a statement

In this handout image released on February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

In this handout image released on February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth has canceled her planned virtual meetings for Tuesday as she continues to recover following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While she has carried out light duties since testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday — such as going through her daily red box and signing off on official papers — she was not feeling well enough to carry out her virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Future engagements will be assessed on a daily basis, a royal source told PEOPLE.

While the Queen, 95, continues to isolate, it has come to light that several Royal Household members based at Windsor Castle have also tested positive for coronavirus, PEOPLE understands.

News of the monarch's diagnosis was announced on Sunday in a short statement from the palace.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," the statement read. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The monarch's diagnosis comes after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis.

Following Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Queen was being monitored but was not displaying any symptoms at the time.

The Queen went maskless for an in-person meeting at Windsor Castle on Feb. 16 with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar, who is taking over the position. During the visit, she used a cane and quipped: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."