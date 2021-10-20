Queen Elizabeth Cancels Planned Visit to Northern Ireland Last Minute on Advice of Doctors
The Queen has been busy with a series of public duties in recent days
Queen Elizabeth has been advised by doctors to cancel a two-day visit to Northern Ireland that was set to begin today, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
She has "reluctantly accepted medical advice" to stay at home to rest at Windsor Castle.
In a statement issued at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the palace said the monarch, 95, was in "good spirits." Her visit was to mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.
"The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," the statement said. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."
"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future."
The Queen's illness is not COVID-related, PEOPLE understands.
On Tuesday night, alongside Prince Charles, Prince William and other royals, she hosted international business and investment leaders at the castle for a Global Investment Summit reception. Guests included Bill Gates and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.
She was at Ascot racecourse on Saturday and had opened the Welsh Parliament, or Senedd, last Thursday, in addition to carrying out a series of video calls and virtual audiences in the past week or two.
On Tuesday, it emerged that she had turned down the honor to be known as Oldie of the Year -- with a witty response.
"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you find a more worthy recipient," Tom Laing-Baker, the Queen's assistant private secretary, said in a letter shared by The Oldie magazine on Tuesday.