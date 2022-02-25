Queen Elizabeth Canceled Virtual Meetings This Week Due to 'Croaky' Voice: Report

Buckingham Palace announced Sunday that the Queen was "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms" following her COVID-19 diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth is giving her voice a rest amid her recovery from COVID-19.

After it was announced Sunday that the monarch, 95, had tested positive for COVID-19, she canceled virtual meetings on Tuesday and Thursday. According to sources who spoke with the Daily Mail, the Queen postponed her engagements due to her voice sounding a "little croaky."

While the Queen "understandably still sounds full of cold," the source said that she was "on the mend."

"Family are confident she will make a full recovery," one insider told the outlet.

Buckingham Palace announced Sunday that the Queen was "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week" — such as going through her daily red box and signing off on official papers.

Despite canceling meetings, the Queen felt well enough on Wednesday to hold an audience with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone from Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Queen traditionally holds an audience with the prime minister every week — with Johnson being the 14th prime minister during the Queen's 70-year reign.

While the Queen continues to isolate, it has come to light that several Royal Household members based at Windsor Castle have also tested positive for coronavirus, PEOPLE understands.

The monarch's diagnosis comes after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis.

Following Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Queen was being monitored but was not displaying any symptoms at the time.

The Queen went maskless for an in-person meeting at Windsor Castle on Feb. 16 with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar, who is taking over the position. During the visit, she used a cane and quipped: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."

The Queen is reportedly fully vaccinated and has been living at Windsor Castle since the start of the pandemic. Anyone who enters the castle to see the Queen is expected to take a COVID test.

In addition to health issues (from limited mobility to her recent COVID-19 diagnosis), the monarch has faced family scandals in recent months, including Prince Andrew's settlement with his sexual assault accuser and an investigation into Prince Charles' charity following cash-for-honors allegation.

"It's a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," says a palace insider in this week's cover story. "I've not known such a tumultuous time as this."