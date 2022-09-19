Queen Elizabeth Will Be Buried with Her Husband, Parents and Sister

Queen Elizabeth is surrounded by loved ones in her final resting place.

Following her state funeral and committal service on September 19, the late monarch was buried the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, where she spent most of her final years.

The Queen will be placed next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. Prince Philip was moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred.

The pair wed in a stunning ceremony on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey — the same place where Prince William and the then Kate Middleton were married in 2011.

"She fell in love at age 18 and she never looked at anyone else," Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen, previously told PEOPLE.

"He has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years," the Queen said of her husband on their golden wedding anniversary in 1997. "I owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim."

The Queen will also be surrounded by other family members when she's buried at St. George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

While King George VI and the Queen Mother are buried in the tomb, Princess Margaret was cremated and her ashes placed with her parents, despite cremation not being a traditional process for the royals.

Some have speculated that part of the reason why Princess Margaret was cremated was so she would fit with the rest of her family in the burial spot.

"I think she'd like to be with the late King, which she will now be. There's room I think for her to be with him now. She just said she was going to be cremated," said Lady Glenconner, a former lady-in-waiting to Margaret, according to The Scotsman.