Queen Elizabeth Will Be Buried Next to Prince Philip, Her Husband of 73 Years

Following a state funeral for the late monarch at Westminster Abbey, a committal service will be held at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Published on September 15, 2022 11:21 AM
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving held in honour of the Queen's 80th birthday, June 15, 2006 in London, England
Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library

Queen Elizabeth's final resting place will be at St. George's Chapel within the walls of Windsor Castle, next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

After the Queen died "peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96 on September 8, a coffin carrying the late monarch has journeyed to London, where it arrived Wednesday at Westminster Hall for a five-day lying-in-state.

An official state funeral will be held Monday at Westminster Abbey before a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

As the Queen is laid to rest, Prince Phillip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, and put beside his wife, according to The Telegraph.

The Queen's Free Chapel of the College of St. George, Windsor Castle in Windsor in Berkshire, England, UK. A royal residence at Windsor Castle. It has been the scene of many royal services, weddings and burials.
Getty

The royal couple celebrated 73 years of marriage months before Philip's death.

"She fell in love at age 18 and she never looked at anyone else," Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen, previously told PEOPLE.

The pair wed in a stunning ceremony on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey — the same place where Prince William and the then Kate Middleton were married in 2011.

"With her bridal dress and tiara on her wedding day, she was a knockout," a bridesmaid, Lady Pamela Hicks, previously told PEOPLE of then-Princess Elizabeth. "And, of course, Philip was every girl's dream Viking prince."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, styled <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a> in 1957, on their wedding day. She became queen on her father King George VI's death in 1952
Hulton Archive/Getty

"He has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years," the Queen said of her husband on their golden wedding anniversary in 1997. "I owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim."

"I can think of very few couples as united as they are," Hicks told PEOPLE in 2016.

Queen Elizabeth will also be surrounded by family when she's buried at St. George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel.

