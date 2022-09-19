Why We Won't See Queen Elizabeth's Burial Take Place

More than 2,000 people from around the world attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, who died "peacefully" on Sept. 8 at age 96, at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

Others around the world viewed broadcasts of the day's proceedings, including the procession to Westminster Abbey, the state funeral, processions through London and Windsor and a committal service at St. George's Chapel.

During the committal service, the Queen's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, with the Dean of Windsor saying a Psalm and the Garter King of the Arms pronouncing the Queen's titles.

Elsewhere during the committal, Britain's new monarch — King Charles III — placed a small military flag from the Queen's company of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin. The flag will be buried with the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

More than 800 people attended the Queen's committal service, making the event more intimate than the state funeral.

The moment was a final farewell of sorts for the general public, as the televised portion of the funeral events ended there. The Queen's burial in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, will be a private moment for her family.

St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Getty

Only members of the royal family will return to the chapel for the private burial service around 7:30 p.m. local time.

The burial will allow the Queen's coffin to join the final resting places of her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth's final resting place will also be next to Prince Philip — her beloved husband of 73 years, who died in April 2021 at age 99. Prince Philip will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred.

The royal couple celebrated their 73rd anniversary just months before the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

"She fell in love at age 18 and she never looked at anyone else," Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen, previously told PEOPLE.

"He has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years," the Queen said of her husband on their golden wedding anniversary in 1997. "I owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim."

The record-breaking monarch will also be buried near her sister, Princess Margaret.