Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Bundle Up for One of Her Favorite Outings in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating of the spirit of the Scottish Highlands!

The 93-year-old monarch stepped out on Saturday for the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, a special exhibition of the Scottish heritage and their traditional games.

The Queen wore a purple ensemble with a color-coordinated hat as she was joined by son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royals like to attend the annual Braemar Games, where they are often photographed laughing out loud at the displays of strength and prowess.

Last year, the Queen was accompanied by her two eldest children, Charles and Princess Anne. In the new cultural centre — named The Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion, after Charles’ Scottish title — they viewed paraphernalia like medals and trophies from previous highlands games. It was hoped the pavilion will represent a valuable resource for organizers of Highland Games across the world, tell the story of Highland Games and Gatherings while providing a major tourist attraction in Northeast Scotland.

For more than 150 years, the Balmoral Castle in Scotland has served as a private retreat for the British royals. In the highlands, the royals like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties – all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountainsides.

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently returned from their annual trip to Scotland with their three kids, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte were preparing for the start of the school year. The royal couple was seen accompanying the monarch to church services in Crathie Kirk — Kate kept warm in the chilly Scotland air in a Guinea London Navy Herringbone Wool Trench Coat, which she wore over a green Michael Kors dress. She accessorized with a matching fascinator by Lock and Co. and her Asprey London Oak Leaf Small Hoop Earrings. Meanwhile, the Queen was radiant in a bright pink ensemble for the royal outing.

The two royal women smiled from the back of the car as they waved to passersby.

Guests have spoken of the Queen’s motherly touch at Balmoral and how she looks out for those visiting. Kate said the Queen welcomes her children to her homes by leaving small gifts for them, while the monarch’s late cousin once told PEOPLE how her domestic responsibilities meant she might personally attend to the concerns of a staffer’s family.