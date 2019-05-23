Queen Elizabeth, 93, Steps Out in Sky Blue for Her 4th Outing in 4 Days!

Even at 93, Queen Elizabeth is a busy woman.

The monarch stepped out again on Thursday – marking her fourth outing in as many days – to visit the headquarters of British Airways and mark their 100th anniversary. She appropriately wore sky blue for the outing, pairing a Stewart Parvin coat with a matching silk dress and topped off with a hat by Angela Kelly. The Queen accessorized with a diamond shield brooch with an aquamarine center.

Queen Elizabeth kicked off her visit – greeted by waving British flags – by meeting staff dressed in heritage uniforms, showcasing how the British Airways employee ensembles have evolved from the 1930s to the present day. She also met employees who volunteer for the organization’s community program, Flying Start, which aims to help children secure better chances in life.

The monarch was also guided through the Heritage Centre, displaying 100 years of historical records, artifacts and photographs. She even saw her first British Airways passenger ticket as the Queen from 1953, a flight to Jamaica with Prince Philip after her coronation!

The Queen was shown an old picture of her christening a plane with cider.

“Cider, not champagne?” she asked, learning that cider was used due to Post-war austerity.

After signing the visitors’ book, Queen Elizabeth unveiled a plaque to commemorate the visit and received a bouquet upon her departure.

Thursday’s visit marked the fourth outing for the Queen this week. On Monday, she joined Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Chelsea Flower Show, receiving a tour from the couple of Kate’s “Back to Nature” garden. She attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace accompanied by the royal couple again the following day.

The Queen was out again on Wednesday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Sainsbury’s supermarkets. The monarch headed to Covent Garden in London, where she visited a pop-up experience based on the chain’s very first store on London’s Drury Lane.