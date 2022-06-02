The Queen Recognizes Stella McCartney, Bonnie Tyler as Her Birthday Honors List Is Revealed
Queen Elizabeth is sharing the spotlight as she celebrates her groundbreaking seven decades on the throne.
This week, the Queen's latest honors were revealed as the British Monarch, 96, celebrates her Platinum Jubilee and official public birthday. These honors are given twice a year, both during the New Year celebration and around the Queen's official public birthday, the second Saturday in June. (The Queen's actual birthday is April 21.)
The list of honorees is long, covering figures across industries from show business to public service.
According to the Royal family's website, "the Queen has the sole right of conferring titles of honor on deserving people from all walks of life, in public recognition of their merit, service or bravery."
This year, there are some familiar faces on the list including fashion designer Stella McCartney, former English soccer player Rio Ferdinand, and Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler known for songs like "Holding out for a Hero" and "Total Eclipse of the Heart."
Actor Damian Lewis is also being honored as an OBE — the order of the British Empire award — for his service to drama and charity as the co-founder of FEED NHS alongside his late wife Helen McCrory, actor and comedian Matt Lucas and restaurateur John Vincent.
"I'm a Commander now. Scratching my head. At ease," the Billions actor, 51, tweeted this week.
Author Salman Rushdie and Masterchef's Gregg Wallace have also received accolades.
It is not just public figures who receive these honors, though, as doctors, teachers, and everyday U.K. citizens are also recognized for their work.
More than 100 medical staff and charity workers have been honored during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the BBC.
The oldest recipient is Angela Redgrave, 104, who is the founder and principal of the Bristol School of Dancing, the BBC reported. The youngest recipients are 11-year-old twins Elena and Ruben Evans-Guillen from Warrington, who have raised nearly £50,000 for NHS charities over the past three years.
Queen Elizabeth, who became monarch in 1952, has surpassed Queen Victoria to claim the title of the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch and the first U.K. monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. Starting on Thursday and continuing through Sunday, the Queen will be feted with parades, a concert at the palace and other celebrations to honor her historic reign.