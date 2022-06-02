The British Monarch announces a list of honorees twice a year, both on New Year's Day and in June in celebration of her official public birthday

The Queen Recognizes Stella McCartney, Bonnie Tyler as Her Birthday Honors List Is Revealed

Queen Elizabeth is sharing the spotlight as she celebrates her groundbreaking seven decades on the throne.

This week, the Queen's latest honors were revealed as the British Monarch, 96, celebrates her Platinum Jubilee and official public birthday. These honors are given twice a year, both during the New Year celebration and around the Queen's official public birthday, the second Saturday in June. (The Queen's actual birthday is April 21.)

The list of honorees is long, covering figures across industries from show business to public service.

According to the Royal family's website, "the Queen has the sole right of conferring titles of honor on deserving people from all walks of life, in public recognition of their merit, service or bravery."

Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock

This year, there are some familiar faces on the list including fashion designer Stella McCartney, former English soccer player Rio Ferdinand, and Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler known for songs like "Holding out for a Hero" and "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

Damian Lewis, Stella McCartney, Rio Ferdinand Damian Lewis, Stella McCartney, Rio Ferdinand | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty; Mat Hayward/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Actor Damian Lewis is also being honored as an OBE — the order of the British Empire award — for his service to drama and charity as the co-founder of FEED NHS alongside his late wife Helen McCrory, actor and comedian Matt Lucas and restaurateur John Vincent.

"I'm a Commander now. Scratching my head. At ease," the Billions actor, 51, tweeted this week.

Author Salman Rushdie and Masterchef's Gregg Wallace have also received accolades.

Salman Rushdie, Bonnie Tyler, Gregg Wallace Salman Rushdie, Bonnie Tyler, Gregg Wallace | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images; Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty; Dave Benett/Getty

It is not just public figures who receive these honors, though, as doctors, teachers, and everyday U.K. citizens are also recognized for their work.

​​More than 100 medical staff and charity workers have been honored during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the BBC.

The oldest recipient is Angela Redgrave, 104, who is the founder and principal of the Bristol School of Dancing, the BBC reported. The youngest recipients are 11-year-old twins Elena and Ruben Evans-Guillen from Warrington, who have raised nearly £50,000 for NHS charities over the past three years.