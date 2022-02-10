A royal source confirms that the Queen is currently not displaying any symptoms

Queen Elizabeth Being Monitored After Meeting with Prince Charles 2 Days Prior to His COVID Diagnosis

A royal source confirms that the Queen, 95, and Charles, 73, did meet recently and that the Queen is currently not displaying any symptoms.

The situation will continue to be monitored, but regular updates will not be provided on the Queen's health, the source adds.

Charles last met with his mother two days ago. The royal heir was at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently living, to hand out investiture honors on Tuesday.

Prince Charles is now isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time. He first tested positive for the viral disease at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Clarence House announced the news on the behalf of the royal heir early Thursday morning.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," a statement said. "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

In February 2021, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In December, Charles confirmed that they had both received their booster shots.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in January 2021 that the Queen had received her first dose of the vaccine. They said at the time that they would not be making any additional announcements regarding her second shot. However, according to reports, the Queen did receive her second vaccine last year and is fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday night, Charles and Camilla stepped out in London to attend a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at the British Museum.

Camilla also stepped out on Thursday morning as she officially opened a community kitchen in London.