Queen Elizabeth Gets Her Own Barbie to Celebrate 96th Birthday and Platinum Jubilee

Inspired by one of her most iconic looks, the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie wears an elegant ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with decorations of order. Her regal ensemble is completed with a stunning tiara — based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, which Queen Elizabeth wore for her wedding to Prince Philip — and matching accessories.

Historian and Professor Kate Williams, author of Our Queen Elizabeth, said, "Queen Elizabeth II's reign has been one of extraordinary impact, holding a position that few women have. The longest-reigning British monarch, and the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee, The Queen has dedicated herself to service and duty and seen the world change immeasurably. In 1952, when she came to the throne, women were not encouraged to work and politicians expressed doubts about a young female monarch — but she showed them wrong, proved herself an adept leader and diplomat. As Her Majesty celebrates this milestone jubilee it is wonderful to see an iconic brand like Barbie share important historical female figures impact as leaders, creators and pioneers to new generations."