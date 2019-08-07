See How Queen Elizabeth Kicked Off Her Summer Vacation in Scotland

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty

Queen Elizabeth is officially on holiday!

The monarch, 93, was all smiles for her official arrival at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday for the start of her summer break.

The Queen, who wore a light blue jacket and skirt with a matching hat (featuring the loveliest floral detail!), continued her annual tradition of inspecting the guard of honor before she went inside the castle.

She also gave a very special greeting to Shetland Pony Mascot Cruachan IV. The horse-loving royal quipped to the animal: “Here we are again.”

Queen Elizabeth arrived at her Scottish residence last week, and she’ll likely stay through September. She initially delayed her vacation so that she could meet with Boris Johnson — her 14th prime minister.

It’s not all play for the monarch while she’s away in the Scottish Highlands. She does continue to work, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous “red boxes” that are delivered daily. She will also continue to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements.

For more than 150 years, the Scottish castle has served as a private retreat for the British royals. In the highlands, the royals like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties – all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.

The expansive Scottish property has been in the royal family since 1845, when Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, purchased the castle and the surrounding 7,000 acre estate.