Why Balmoral Castle Held a Special Place in Queen Elizabeth's Heart

Set amid the majestic Cairngorm mountains, Balmoral Castle has been the royal family's home in Scotland for nearly 170 years and since 1937, the summer sanctuary for Queen Elizabeth. 

Published on September 8, 2022 04:39 PM
01 of 09

Beloved Balmoral

The Queen on horse looking to Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth. Lichfield/Getty

Queen Elizabeth had the keys to many royal residences, but none quite so dear as Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where she died peacefully Thursday.

One of two homes that she privately owned, the monarch was said to be in "sparkling form" when she entertained there for the first time in years since the pandemic began, a family friend said in the winter of 2021.

"She deserved that time," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE. "Balmoral has always been a place of rejuvenation and reflection. She has been going there since she was a baby.

"It's where Prince Philip proposed and where she had her honeymoon. It's a place bursting with memories," the author of Elizabeth: The Queen said. "In some ways it must have made her sad, but in many ways a great comfort."

02 of 09

Royal Respite

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

A second source echoed, "She's a person of routine and rhythm. The year has a cycle, and getting back to that provides a structure, which is a good thing."

The Queen traditionally traveled to the 50,000 acre estate in late July, and ensconced there until October. There, she balanced work and play – reading diplomatic papers from the famous "red boxes," delivered daily – with quality time with loved ones.

Earlier this summer, Prince William and Kate Middleton brought Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, to Balmoral to be with their great-grandmother.

03 of 09

A Treasured Tradition

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) seated between her grandfather King George V (1865-1936) and grandmother Queen Mary of Teck (1867-1953) as they ride in a carriage back to Balmoral Castle from Crathie Kirk near Braemar in Scotland in August 1935.
Topical Press Agency/Getty

The stunning Scottish hideway has been in the family since 1845 when Prince Albert purchased the castle and sweeping estate. In the centuries since, much of the traditional fun remains the same.

"It was a life of picnics and paddling around," Margaret Rhodes, the Queen's late cousin, once said of the agenda.

Here, then-Princess Elizabeth, age 9, rides between her grandfather King George V and grandmother Queen Mary back to Balmoral following a church service at Crathie Kirk.

04 of 09

Tender Memories

Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, on the occasion of their engagement at Buckingham Palace in London, July 1947.
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

A decade later, Prince Philip would propose to Elizabeth at the favorite family home.

In the summer of 1946, the young prince spent several weeks at Balmoral, and reportedly proposed there. Elizabeth's father King George VI agreed to the union, and the couple's joy was palpable.

"I am sure I do not deserve all the good things which have happened to me," Philip wrote to his bride at the time. "To have been spared in the war and seen victory … to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly, makes all one's personal and even the world's troubles seem small and petty."

05 of 09

Don't Forget About the Dogs

Baby Prince Andrew perches on Prince Philip's lap during a picnic on the grounds of Balmoral Castle. Also pictured are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne.
Royal Family at Balmoral. Bettmann Archive/Getty

Naturally, it wouldn't be vacation without the whole family present – corgis and dorgis included!

Balmoral's expansive grounds are also home to managed herds of dear, Highland cattle and ponies.

06 of 09

Family Fun

Royal Family Group at Balmoral
Lichfield/Getty

Like any busy mom on holiday, Queen Elizabeth rounded up her four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew – for a family photo outside the castle.

The classic snap was released as the family's Christmas card in 1972.

07 of 09

Simple Dinners

Prince Philip grills with Princess Anne
Prince Philip grills with Princess Anne. Keystone Press/Alamy Stock Photo

Guests may expect formal banquets, but are often greeted with barbecues at Balmoral – like dad and daughter Philip and Anne cooked here in 1972.

Watching the royals grill—and wash up afterward—was among the "surreal and freaky" aspects of visiting the Queen, former British prime minister Tony Blair would comment years later.

08 of 09

The Next Generation

Charles William Harry At Balmoral
Tim Graham/Getty Images

Continuing tradition, the Queen's children would all go on to bring their own families to Balmoral to relax and enjoy its natural splendor.

Here, a tartan-clad Charles inspects something intriguing at Glen Muick with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

09 of 09

So Much to Explore

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II rides Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park, west of London, over the weekend of May 30 and May 31, 2020. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The horse-loving Queen was pictured riding at Balmoral well into her nineties, exploring the idyllic gardens and grounds from her preferred perch – the saddle.

"I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands," her granddaughter Princess Eugenie would say of the escape in the 2016 documentary, Our Queen at Ninety.

