Why Balmoral Castle Held a Special Place in Queen Elizabeth's Heart

01 of 09 Beloved Balmoral Queen Elizabeth. Lichfield/Getty Queen Elizabeth had the keys to many royal residences, but none quite so dear as Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where she died peacefully Thursday. One of two homes that she privately owned, the monarch was said to be in "sparkling form" when she entertained there for the first time in years since the pandemic began, a family friend said in the winter of 2021. "She deserved that time," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE. "Balmoral has always been a place of rejuvenation and reflection. She has been going there since she was a baby. "It's where Prince Philip proposed and where she had her honeymoon. It's a place bursting with memories," the author of Elizabeth: The Queen said. "In some ways it must have made her sad, but in many ways a great comfort."

02 of 09 Royal Respite Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty A second source echoed, "She's a person of routine and rhythm. The year has a cycle, and getting back to that provides a structure, which is a good thing." The Queen traditionally traveled to the 50,000 acre estate in late July, and ensconced there until October. There, she balanced work and play – reading diplomatic papers from the famous "red boxes," delivered daily – with quality time with loved ones. Earlier this summer, Prince William and Kate Middleton brought Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, to Balmoral to be with their great-grandmother.

03 of 09 A Treasured Tradition Topical Press Agency/Getty The stunning Scottish hideway has been in the family since 1845 when Prince Albert purchased the castle and sweeping estate. In the centuries since, much of the traditional fun remains the same. "It was a life of picnics and paddling around," Margaret Rhodes, the Queen's late cousin, once said of the agenda. Here, then-Princess Elizabeth, age 9, rides between her grandfather King George V and grandmother Queen Mary back to Balmoral following a church service at Crathie Kirk.

04 of 09 Tender Memories Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty A decade later, Prince Philip would propose to Elizabeth at the favorite family home. In the summer of 1946, the young prince spent several weeks at Balmoral, and reportedly proposed there. Elizabeth's father King George VI agreed to the union, and the couple's joy was palpable. "I am sure I do not deserve all the good things which have happened to me," Philip wrote to his bride at the time. "To have been spared in the war and seen victory … to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly, makes all one's personal and even the world's troubles seem small and petty."

05 of 09 Don't Forget About the Dogs Royal Family at Balmoral. Bettmann Archive/Getty Naturally, it wouldn't be vacation without the whole family present – corgis and dorgis included! Balmoral's expansive grounds are also home to managed herds of dear, Highland cattle and ponies.

06 of 09 Family Fun Lichfield/Getty Like any busy mom on holiday, Queen Elizabeth rounded up her four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew – for a family photo outside the castle. The classic snap was released as the family's Christmas card in 1972.

07 of 09 Simple Dinners Prince Philip grills with Princess Anne. Keystone Press/Alamy Stock Photo Guests may expect formal banquets, but are often greeted with barbecues at Balmoral – like dad and daughter Philip and Anne cooked here in 1972. Watching the royals grill—and wash up afterward—was among the "surreal and freaky" aspects of visiting the Queen, former British prime minister Tony Blair would comment years later.

08 of 09 The Next Generation Tim Graham/Getty Images Continuing tradition, the Queen's children would all go on to bring their own families to Balmoral to relax and enjoy its natural splendor. Here, a tartan-clad Charles inspects something intriguing at Glen Muick with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.