"I hope I'll see it in real life one day," Queen Elizabeth said during a video call

Queen Elizabeth Attends Virtual Portrait Unveiling: 'I'm Glad I've Had the Chance to See It'

Queen Elizabeth is admiring her latest portrait from afar!

In a video call on Friday afternoon, the monarch, 94, witnessed her first-ever virtual portrait unveiling.

The portrait, which depicts the Queen seated in an ornate chair in a bright blue dress, was painted by the winner of the 2018 BP Portrait Award, Miriam Escofet, and celebrates the longstanding relationship with the Queen and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as well as all of the contributions the monarch has made to U.K. diplomacy throughout her reign.

“I’m glad I’ve had the chance to see it,” the royal said after the portrait was unveiled, adding, “I hope I’ll see it in real life one day.”

The portrait will go on to be on display at the newly refurbished office of the FCO.

During the video call, the Queen also praised the staff for all of the work they’ve been doing throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “It sounds as though everybody in the FCO has been doing the most incredible work,” she added during the call. “I must say I'm very impressed to hear about it.”

“Her Majesty The Queen is our best diplomat. This beautiful new portrait is a tribute to her lifetime of service and we’re glad our many visitors will see it for years to come,” Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the FCO, said after the visit.

Escofet added: “It was a huge honor to paint a portrait of Her Majesty and to join The Queen to unveil the portrait virtually. I wanted the portrait to capture Her Majesty’s humanity, her radiance and her warmth, which came through so strongly in the two portrait sittings.”

The portrait was unveiled just under a week after the monarch reached a significant milestone in her historic reign: 25,000 days as sovereign.

The record-breaking royal — already the longest-reigning monarch in British history — reached the milestone on July 18 — 68 years, five months and 12 days after she succeeded to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI.