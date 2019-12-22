Queen Elizabeth Attends Church in Sandringham While Prince Philip Remains in London Hospital

Queen Elizabeth went to church on Sunday as normal, days after her husband, Prince Philip was hospitalized.

Hours away from London, where the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, spent a second night at King Edward VII Hospital, the monarch, 93, was seen arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, wearing an emerald ensemble and color-coordinated hat.

Daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex accompanied her in the car.

It is unclear if Prince Philip will be released from the hospital in time to join the rest of the royal family for Christmas at the queen’s country estate in Norfolk.

The royal family, not including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is expected to attend church service on Christmas morning. (Harry and Meghan are “spending private family time in Canada” this holiday season.)

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

A royal source previously told PEOPLE that Prince Philip did not travel by ambulance. “It was a planned admission, and he walked into the hospital unaided,” the source said.

Image zoom Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED: Prince Philip, 98, Spends Second Night in London Hospital for ‘Observation and Treatment’

Prince Philip retired from his public duties in August 2017. (He has also been absent from Trooping the Colour celebrations since his retirement.)

And in recent years, he has been plagued by health issues. He abruptly canceled his appearance at the traditional Maundy church service that he was scheduled to attend with the monarch in March 2018. Prince Philip also skipped Easter Sunday services last year ahead of the announcement that he underwent hip replacement surgery.

Before the queen took a train for Sandringham, she hosted her annual lunch on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace, which traditionally takes place before she leaves her London residence to spend the holiday.

Image zoom Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Before the lunch with her children, including Prince Andrew, and grandchildren, the royal was joined by her three heirs — son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and 6-year-old great-grandson Prince George — to prepare four special Christmas puddings, which traditionally brings good luck.

The desserts will be centerpieces at the Legion Christmas get-togethers in 2020, as part of their new Together at Christmas initiative to provide extra support to the Armed Forces community around the holidays. Each of the royals placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture, ready to be found by those attending the gatherings next year. A new Royal British Legion recipe was created for the launch, with the royal family uniquely adding poppy seeds to the mixture in a nod to the charity’s symbol of remembrance.