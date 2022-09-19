See Queen Elizabeth at Father's 1952 Funeral Side-by-Side with King Charles at His Mom's Service

As King Charles III stood to honor his mother Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral, many of the traditions and symbols of the service were the same as when Elizabeth buried her own father 70 years ago.

Following King George VI's death on February 6, 1952, the Queen, then 25, flew back from a royal tour in Kenya to be in attendance for his coffin's procession and funeral eight days later. George VI's coffin was taken by train from Sandringham to London to be drawn in procession to Westminster Hall, where it lay in state for several days before its final internment. Elizabeth, clad in a black dress and long veil, assumed some of her new duties as Queen, including thanking the Dean of Windsor after the funeral.

When Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96, many of the same significant events took place, though she had gotten to reign for 70 years, allowing her son Charles to become familiar with the duties that await him.

At the service, Charles, who appeared emotional at the service, was tasked with placing the Queen's Company Camp Colour on her coffin. He also placed a handwritten note to his mother that rested atop her coffin.

Charles, 73, attended her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday alongside other members of the British royal family, including sons Prince William and Prince Harry. He wore his Royal Navy uniform adorned with several medals while attending the service.

A second procession was held at Windsor Castle before her burial, which is set to commence later this evening at St George's Chapel. The Queen's father is also buried there.

In the wake of the Queen's passing, Charles succeeded her as Britain's newest monarch. Though his coronation will not occur until sometime next year, he took his place on the throne on Sept. 12 alongside wife Queen Camilla.

As he spoke before members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords at the time that day, Charles said: "I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us."

"While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation," he continued. "This vow, she kept with unsurpassed devotion."

"She set an example of selfless duty which with God's help and your counsels I am resolved faithfully to follow," he added.

Upon stepping into his role as monarch, Charles' eldest son William, 40, and his wife Kate Middleton have inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. The longtime couple's official social media pages have already been updated to reflect the change.