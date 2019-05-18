VIP Guest! See Queen Elizabeth Arrive at the Royal Wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lady Gabriella Windsor has a very important guest at her royal wedding on Saturday: Queen Elizabeth!

One year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became husband and wife, Lady Gabriella Windsor wed Thomas Kingston on May 18 in very similar fashion. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (who wed on May 19, 2018), Lady Gabriella walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The guest list includes many members of the royal family, led by the 93-year-old monarch, who arrived in one of her signature colorful outfits. Also in attendance? Prince Harry, who made a surprise appearance after welcoming son Archie Harrison on May 6.

Arriving alongside her husband Prince Philip, she wore a Stewart Parvin pink soft check tweed coat and a printed silk dress in shades of lilac and pink. Additionally her bright colored hat is adorned with flowers by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

The Queen did not attend the wedding of Lord Freddie Windsor, the brother of Lady Gabriella (or “Ella” as she is known to pals), but that wedding did not take place at one of her royal residences.

Queen Elizabeth REX/Shutterstock

Princess Anne, Sophie Winkleman and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The Queen took part in another milestone moment at Windsor just last week when she met her newest great-grandson Archie for the first time. The monarch appeared in a historical photo alongside Prince Philip, the new parents and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Lady Gabriella, who is the 38-year-old daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent, is currently 52nd in line to the throne (she moved down a spot after Harry’s son arrived). She will also follow in Meghan and Harry’s footsteps by having her reception at Frogmore House. However, the party is set for the afternoon rather than the evening.

Although Harry did make a surprise appearance at the nuptials, which took place at the same place where he tied the knot with wife nearly a year ago, the new mother was not in attendance as she’s busy taking care of their newborn son Archie, who recently had some of his own VIP guests over for a visit!

The new dad was not expected to attend, but since the wedding venue of St. George’s Chapel is near his new home of Frogmore Cottage — both on the grounds of Windsor Castle — it was an easy commute!