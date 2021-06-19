Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival of horse racing went on last year without spectators

Queen Elizabeth Arrives at Royal Ascot After Missing Event in 2020 for the First Time in 68 Years!

Queen Elizabeth is back at one of the biggest social events of the year!

The monarch, 95, arrived at Royal Ascot on Saturday after missing the horse racing event last year for the first time in 68 years due to the ongoing pandemic.

Unlike in years past, the Queen did not arrive by carriage. The Queen's carriage typically leads a procession, with other royal family members following behind, but the horse-drawn carriage royal procession isn't happening this year.

"I think everybody adores seeing the Queen, she has a magic about her that nobody else has," Rachel Trevor-Morgan, the Queen's milliner, tells PEOPLE. "When the Queen attends anything it just makes things feel different, if you catch a glimpse of her that's very exciting."

For this year's outing, the monarch wore a mint dress with a matching coat and hat - and arrived to cheers from the crowd of racegoers.

This year, Royal Ascot went on on with a reduced capacity crowd. Spectators will be required to provide consent and contract tracing information, provide a free negative COVID-19 rapid lateral flow test on arrival and complete two COVID-19 PCR tests (one on the day of attendance and another five days later).

As Britain's most iconic horse race event, Royal Ascot attracts the world's finest racehorses to compete for millions in prize money - and the royal family takes center stage. The signature accessory of the dress code are hats, which are on eye-catching display throughout the races.

"You often see the Queen re-wearing hats and for me, it's such a compliment when she wears things more than once because you know that she likes it, she's happy with it, she feels good in it and she often re-wears her Philip Somerville hats, Freddie Fox hats which is great!" says Trevor-Morgan.

