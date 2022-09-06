Queen Elizabeth Appoints New Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland – a Royal First

The monarch traditionally spends her summers at Balmoral Castle, and Conservative Party leader Liz Truss traveled there for her first meeting with the Queen as prime minister

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 07:57 AM
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock (13368687v) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government Politics, Balmoral, United Kingdom - 06 Sep 2022. Photo: Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth's 15th prime minister has been welcomed into the role like never before.

For the first time in her 70-year reign, the monarch, 96, appointed a new prime minister in Scotland. New premier Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral Castle, where the Queen traditionally spends her summers, to be formally appointed on Tuesday.

Truss, 47, previously served as Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019. Her margin of victory to the high office, however, was slimmer than many expected, winning 57% of the votes of Conservative Party members to become its leader Monday.

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country," Truss said in a statement following the race against Rishi Sunak. "I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss at Balmoral, Scotland. Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock

Truss becomes the third and youngest woman to serve as prime minister, behind Margaret Thatcher (1979–1990) and Theresa May (2016–2019). She and the Queen previously met in October 2021, during a Windsor Castle reception for the Global Investment Summit.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson also traveled to Scotland Tuesday for a formal farewell from the monarch.

"The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP had an Audience of The Queen this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept," Buckingham Palace said in a release Tuesday.

Newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss is greeted by <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's Equerry Lieutenant Colonel Tom White and her Private Secretary Sir Edward Young as she arrives at Balmoral for an audience with <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Liz Truss arrives at Balmoral. Andrew Milligan/AP/Shutterstock

A source explained last week that the decision was made for the audiences to take place at Balmoral to provide certainty for the new prime minister and Johnson's schedules. The Queen has been experiencing episodic mobility issues, and they wanted to avoid the issue of alternative arrangements at the last minute had the plan been for the monarch to travel to London or Windsor Castle.

Appointing the prime minister is one of the Queen's key duties, one she wouldn't delegate to her son and heir Prince Charles. Charles, 73, has been undertaking an increasing number of roles on the monarch's behalf in recent months.

Although she met her first prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill, when she stepped off the plane that brought her back from Kenya to Britain in 1952, all the others have gone to see her at the palace.

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II (L) greets UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (R) during a reception for international business and investment leaders at Windsor Castle
Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images

When May was replaced by Johnson in the summer of 2019, the Queen postponed her holiday in Scotland to meet with Johnson at Buckingham Palace.

Johnson announced his resignation in July, largely prompted by the COVID-19 "Partygate" scandal, in which 16 social gatherings were found to have taken place in Downing Street during a 20-month period of various levels of COVID-related lockdowns in England.

This is the 15th prime minister since Queen Elizabeth took the throne. Although the monarch stays politically neutral, she has important ceremonial roles in relation to the government of the U.K.

"The Queen's duties include opening each new session of Parliament, granting Royal Assent to legislation, and approving Orders and Proclamations through the Privy Council," according to the royal family's website. "The Queen also has a special relationship with the Prime Minister, retaining the right to appoint and also meeting with him or her on a regular basis."

Boris Johnson and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Of course, the Queen's relationship with each of her prime ministers varies.

Winston Churchill, who served as prime minister from 1940 to 1945 then again from 1951 to 1955, was the first British prime minister the Queen worked with during her reign when she ascended the throne in 1952.

The monarch was quite fond of Churchill and sent him a handwritten letter upon his retirement. In it, she said no one "will ever for me be able to hold the place of my first prime minister, to whom both my husband and I owe so much and for whose wise guidance during the early years of my reign I shall always be so profoundly grateful," according to Yahoo.

The Queen at 10 Downing Street to celebrate 250 years of it being the official residence of the British Prime Minister, with leaders past and present (l to r) James Callaghan, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, Margaret Thatcher, Harold Macmillan, Harold Wilson and Ted Heath.
From left to right: James Callaghan, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, Margaret Thatcher, Harold Macmillan, Queen Elizabeth, Harold Wilson and Ted Heath. Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Although she was the U.K.'s first female prime minister, there was a stiffness between the Queen and Margaret Thatcher.

"It was the starchiest relationship. She was deferential, much too deferential. The Queen was not requiring so much," said one longtime observer, according to The Daily Beast. A family friend added: "The Queen had some most amusing and well-observed lines about Thatcher."

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
Queen Elizabeth Will Appoint New Prime Minister in Scotland for the First Time Amid Mobility Issues
Liz Truss speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
Liz Truss Selected as New British Prime Minister, Will Replace Boris Johnson
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth May Appoint New Prime Minister in Scotland Rather Than London in Historic First
BRAEMAR, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 03, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. The Braemar Gathering is the most famous of the Highland Games and is known worldwide. Each year thousands of visitors descend on this small Scottish village on the first Saturday in September to watch one of the more colourful Scottish traditions. The Gathering has a long history and in its modern form it stretches back nearly 200 years. The Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway was designed by architect Keith Ross, erected to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty as monarch and as Patron of The Braemar Royal Highland Society, organiser of the annual Braemar Gathering. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Charles Has a Ball with Sister Princess Anne in Scotland at Braemar Gathering
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Rarely Missed Event in Scotland for Reasons of Her 'Comfort'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England.
'Activate the Queen': What the Trending Phrase Means in the Wake of Boris Johnson's Resignation
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Skips Traditional Welcome Event at Her Scottish Castle for 'Reasons of Comfort'
The Queen at 10 Downing Street to celebrate 250 years of it being the official residence of the British Prime Minister, with leaders past and present (l to r) James Callaghan, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, Margaret Thatcher, Harold Macmillan, Harold Wilson and Ted Heath.
Queen Elizabeth and the Prime Ministers of Her 70-Year Reign — from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson
Kate Middleton Rollout
How Kate Middleton Is Modeling Herself on Queen Elizabeth: 'Never Complain, Never Explain'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Head to Scotland with Children to Visit Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth, Boris Johnson
Queen Elizabeth Just Fulfilled Her Most Important Constitutional Role — and Why 'Kissing of Hands' Is Part of It
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?
queen Elizabeth and boris Johnson
Boris Johnson Shares Rare Video Before Meeting with Queen: She's 'Always a Very Tough Interview'
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle, on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Summer Getaway at Balmoral Castle — and Who Will Be Invited to Visit
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Heads to Scotland for Her Annual Summer Holiday at Balmoral Castle
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson to Step Down as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom