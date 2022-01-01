Additionally, Baroness Valerie Ann Amos was declared to be a Lady Companion, and former Prime Minister Tony Blair was given the title of Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter

Queen Elizabeth Appoints Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to Be a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter

The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Princess Taghreed Secondary Girls School in Amman, Jordan

Queen Elizabeth has appointed Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to the Order of the Garter.

On Friday night, the Queen announced that the Duchess of Cornwall would become a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

The Order of the Garter was founded by Edward III in 1348 and is the most senior order of knighthood in the British honors system. The number of companions is limited to 24, although supernumerary members do not count towards this total.

The Order includes the Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and 24 knights chosen in recognition of their work. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the monarch to honor those who have held public office, contributed to national life or personally served the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II Order of the Garter Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Other members of the Order include Prince William, who was made a Knight in what is the most senior order of chivalry in the U.K. in 2008, as well as Prince Charles.

Sir Winston Churchill and Prince Philip were also bestowed with the honor in their lifetimes.