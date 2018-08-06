Queen Elizabeth Appears to Hold Her Nose After a Notoriously Naughty Pony Relieved Himself

This is not the way to welcome Queen Elizabeth home!

The 92-year-old monarch officially moved into Balmoral Castle in Scotland for her annual summer break on Monday, but one naughty animal’s inopportune bathroom break nearly upstaged her arrival.

Shetland pony Cruachan IV, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was on-hand to greet the Queen after she inspected the Balaclava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland. However, the 4-year-old miniature horse decided to relieve himself then and there, causing Queen Elizabeth to turn away and shield her nose from the smell with her hand.

A guard standing behind the Queen couldn’t help but smile at the awkward moment.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth Andrew Milligan/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

This isn’t the first time Cruachan misbehaved in the presence of the longtime horse lover. The pony tried to take a nibble of Queen Elizabeth’s bouquet of flowers while she visited Stirling Castle alongside husband Prince Philip to mark her 70th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in July 2017.

“Get away!” she said as she hid the bouquet behind her back and gave the pony a pat on the head.

Queen Elizabeth and Cruachan IV Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Cruachan IV Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

Cruachan appeared to behave better for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their February visit to Edinburgh Castle. Aside from matching the Duchess of Sussex in green and black plaid, he let the royal couple pet his head during their walkabout.

Throughout her life, the Queen has had a love of horses. She was given her first horse (a Shetland pony) when she was just 4-years-old and was seen riding back in April. The monarch also attends the Windsor Horse Show annually and is known to get rather spirited when watching horse races like Royal Ascot.

Prince Harry and Mgehan Markle PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ian Rutherford/PA Wire/AP

Queen Elizabeth usually heads north to her Scottish estate for her annual break as Buckingham Palace opens for the holidays.

During her summer vacation, she will entertain many of her immediate family members. This season will mark Meghan’s first summer there since her wedding to Prince Harry. Harry took Meghan to his grandmother’s estate last September before their engagement was announced.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Is a High-Stakes Horse Breeder Who Has Raked in How Much at the Races?!

In the highlands, the royals like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties – all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.

But it’s not all play for the monarch while she’s away in the Scottish Highlands. She does continue to work, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous “red boxes” that are delivered daily. She will also continue to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements.