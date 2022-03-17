The monarch's in-person engagement comes after she pulled out of her appearance at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday

Queen Elizabeth Appears in Good Spirits After Being Advised to Pace Herself Following COVID Recovery

Queen Elizabeth was all smiles during her latest in-person audience at Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old monarch appeared in good spirits as she met face-to-face with Guyanese poet Grace Nichols on Wednesday as she was presented with a Gold Medal for Poetry.

The Queen was pictured without her walking cane, which she has been using recently amid complaints of mobility issues.

The Queen and Nichols were also joined by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who chaired the Poetry Medal Committee, in the Oak Room of the castle, which is now the royal's full-time residence.

Although she recently recovered from COVID-19, PEOPLE understands that the Queen's absence from the Commonwealth Day Service is not related to illness. There were discussions surrounding the monarch's comfort when it came to her travel arrangements and attending the service.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly being told to pace herself in the coming days and weeks ahead of the memorial service for her late beloved husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

The Queen also held an in-person audience to welcome the new Governor-General of Canada and her husband at Windsor Castle for tea on Tuesday.

In her traditional Commonwealth Day message on Monday, the Queen pledged to continue the promise she made 75 years ago that she will be forever "devoted" to her public work.