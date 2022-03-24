Queen Elizabeth, Anya Taylor-Joy Grace Twin Covers of British Vogue — the Queen's First

Queen Elizabeth and Anya Taylor-Joy are ready for their closeups.

The monarch, 95, appears on the cover of British Vogue for the first time in history for the magazine's April issue, which hits newsstands March 29. The issue will celebrate the Queen's reign and her Platinum Jubilee this year, as well as the outlet's "unique relationship with the monarch."

Alongside the Queen, Taylor-Joy, 25, who is described as an "actor of the moment," has a separate cover for British Vogue's latest issue.

For the Queen's cover, a black and white portrait taken during her early years on the throne was used, where she was photographed wearing the George IV State Diadem while gazing into the camera.

Taylor-Joy's cover, meanwhile, pays tribute to that iconic snapshot, showing The Queen's Gambit star wearing a replica of the crown atop her head and a silver dress.

British Vogue Presents A Platinum Salute With Special Twin Covers For April 2022 Credit: Vogue Magazine

Prior to the Queen's feature in Vogue's latest issue, other women in her famous family have graced the pages of the publication through the years.

Princess Diana covered the U.K. edition of the magazine in 1990, while Kate Middleton appeared on the cover of British Vogue in honor of the glossy's 100th anniversary special issue in June 2016.

Just a year later, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie gave a rare interview about their lives as modern royals for the U.K. outlet's September issue.

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, made history in 2019 when she became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine's storied history. There, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, helped curate the "Forces for Change" issue.

The issue featured 15 trailblazing women on the cover, among them a group of actors and models, politicians and authors, as well as advocates for diversity, mental health, climate change and voting rights.