Queen Elizabeth's Antique Swords Withdrawn from Exhibit in Russia amid Invasion of Ukraine

The historic weapons were due to be featured in a Kremlin exhibition sponsored by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who has recently become subject to international sanctions

Three antique swords from Queen Elizabeth's collection have been withdrawn from display in Moscow.

The 17th-century weapons — including a sword believed to have been owned by King Charles I — were to be featured in an exhibit called "The Duel: from Trial by Combat to a Noble Crime" at the Kremlin Museums in Moscow from March 4 to June 16.

Yet the Royal Collection Trust, which cares for thousands of historic artifacts and artworks on behalf of the royal family, has confirmed to PEOPLE that the loan of the items has now been put on hold.

"A decision to postpone a loan of three swords from the Royal Collection to the Kremlin Museums in Moscow was made in mid-February," a Royal Collection spokesperson told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

The decision of the Royal Collection and other museums in Europe has also led to the postponement of the exhibition itself, which is sponsored by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who has recently become subject to international sanctions as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A statement posted on the website of the Moscow Kremlin Museums states that European collections were forced to withdraw their items "due to the geopolitical situation."

"The Moscow Kremlin Museums are currently working on making the exhibition happen without European participation, and express their sincere thanks to the Russian museum community for offering assistance in the current difficult circumstances," the statement continues.

This is the latest occasion that the Queen has become associated with the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On March 3, the Disasters Emergency Committee thanked the monarch, 95, for making a donation to their Ukraine appeal, tweeting the message "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."

A few days later, the Queen was pictured standing beside an arrangement of blue-and-yellow flowers, the Ukrainian national colors, while meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle, where she has been recovering from COVID-19.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple began. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge went one step further at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, wearing the same sapphire and diamond jewelry she wore in October 2020 to meet Ukraine's President and his wife, Olena Zelensky, at Buckingham Palace.