Queen Elizabeth Announces First Public Engagements of 2020 Amid Royal Family Crisis

Queen Elizabeth is getting back to work.

The 93-year-old monarch is about to end her winter stay at Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Next week, she’ll undertake her first official engagements of the new year in King’s Lynn before returning to London.

The Queen is set to visit RAF Marham in King’s Lynn on Monday, Feb. 3, in her capacity as Honorary Air Commodore of the station. She’ll also step out Wednesday open the new Wolferton Pumping Station, which protects the area from flooding.

The royal was set to step out last week for her annual tea time with the local Women’s Institute near her Sandringham estate. However, a slight cold forced her to make a last-minute cancellation on her visit.

Queen Elizabeth traditionally stays at Sandringham until Feb. 6, the date her father King George VI died in 1952 and she became the new monarch.

Although the Queen hasn’t made any official public outings yet this year (she has been spotted heading to church each week), she’s had a busy start to the year due to family drama. This year’s countryside escape was interrupted by grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shocking announcement that they intended to step back as senior members of the royal family. The Queen called Prince Harry along with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William to an emergency meeting at Sandringham to discuss the matter.

More recently, her son Prince Andrew has made headlines as federal prosecutors say the 59-year-old royal has provided “zero cooperation” in the ongoing investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew formally stepped back from royal duties amid his explosive BBC interview about his ties to Epstein in November. In the statement announcing the bombshell news, the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stated: “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”