Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne: A Look Back at Their Special Mother-Daughter Relationship

01 of 22 1950 Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Anne, Princess Royal, was born on Aug. 15, 1950 to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the second of their four children and their only daughter. Here, Elizabeth cradles her baby girl in her christening robe on Oct. 21 of that year.

02 of 22 1950s AP/Shutterstock Mom's mini-me! The two cross their ankles just so while attending the Windsor Horse Show. Princess Anne inherited her mother's love of horses, and even competed as an equestrian in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

03 of 22 1950s PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo The smiling ladies stand arm-in-arm at Windsor Castle.

04 of 22 1959 AP/Shutterstock The mother-daughter pair are in sync at a London airport as the Queen and Prince Philip arrive home from a 45-day tour.

05 of 22 1959 AP/Shutterstock Anne measures up to her mother as they stay in step ahead of a polo match in London's Windsor Park.

06 of 22 1969 Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images What gems! A 19-year-old Princess Anne joins her mom for a State Visit to Austria.

07 of 22 1970 Anne dresses for the times while at Sandringham, the royals' vacation home, with her family.

08 of 22 1970 Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth brings Princess Anne as her escort for a two-month royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

09 of 22 1970 Ray Brigden/Daily Mail/Shutterstock That same year, the pair unite again for a 10-day summer tour of Canada.

10 of 22 1970 Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Anne appears to follow her mom's lead at Royal Ascot.

11 of 22 1971 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Could they be more alike? The royal women tour Turkey in their variations on green gear, handbags on their elbows.

12 of 22 1973 PA Images via Getty The pair don their crowns as they ride the Irish State Coach to the opening ceremony of the new session of Parliament.

13 of 22 1974 Hulton Archive/Getty Images Anne evokes another princess — Cinderella! — while joining her mom for the premiere of Murder on the Orient Express.

14 of 22 1977 Anwar Hussein/Getty In an image that echoes her own baby photo, Anne and the Queen dote on baby Peter Phillips, Anne's first child with first husband Mark Phillips and the Queen's first grandchild.

15 of 22 1983 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The pair are spitting images of each other at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

16 of 22 1988 Alamy Stock Photo In perhaps one of their most public twinning moments, the mom and daughter don yellow coats and complementary hats at Epsom Downs Racecourse (peep the Queen Mum in a regal purple!).

17 of 22 1989 Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock Mom and daughter choose '80s-appropriate patterns for an event at Royal Albert Hall in London.

18 of 22 2004 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Mom and daughter share adoring glances at an event to celebrate International Women's Day in London.

19 of 22 2012 Anwar Hussein / Alamy Stock Photo The ladies brighten things up at Royal Ascot's Ladies Day.

20 of 22 2018 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Anne has her mom's ear (and smile!) at the Braemar Highland Gathering in Scotland.

21 of 22 2018 Samir Hussein/WireImage Another year, another Royal Ascot for mom and daughter.