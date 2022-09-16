Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne: A Look Back at Their Special Mother-Daughter Relationship

As Queen Elizabeth's only daughter bids a final farewell to her beloved mother, explore the pair's life together in photos

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on September 16, 2022 04:28 PM
01 of 22

1950

Princess Elizabeth with her baby daughter Princess Anne
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Anne, Princess Royal, was born on Aug. 15, 1950 to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the second of their four children and their only daughter. Here, Elizabeth cradles her baby girl in her christening robe on Oct. 21 of that year.

02 of 22

1950s

Queen Elizabeth II of England, and her daughter, Princess Anne, sit in royal tent to watch the jumping of third and last day of the royal Windsor house show
AP/Shutterstock

Mom's mini-me! The two cross their ankles just so while attending the Windsor Horse Show. Princess Anne inherited her mother's love of horses, and even competed as an equestrian in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

03 of 22

1950s

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne - Windsor
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The smiling ladies stand arm-in-arm at Windsor Castle.

04 of 22

1959

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne are shown at London Airport
AP/Shutterstock

The mother-daughter pair are in sync at a London airport as the Queen and Prince Philip arrive home from a 45-day tour.

05 of 22

1959

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne Princess Anne, nine
AP/Shutterstock

Anne measures up to her mother as they stay in step ahead of a polo match in London's Windsor Park.

06 of 22

1969

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne attend a function at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What gems! A 19-year-old Princess Anne joins her mom for a State Visit to Austria.

07 of 22

1970

Princess Anne & The Queen

Anne dresses for the times while at Sandringham, the royals' vacation home, with her family.

08 of 22

1970

Princess Anne (left) and Queen Elizabeth II boarding a VC-10 airliner at Heathrow Airport
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth brings Princess Anne as her escort for a two-month royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

09 of 22

1970

The Queen Elizabeth II And Princess Anne
Ray Brigden/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

That same year, the pair unite again for a 10-day summer tour of Canada.

10 of 22

1970

Queen Elizabeth II (right) with Princess Anne (centre) and the Queen Mother (1900 - 2002) at Royal Ascot, 16th June 1970
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Anne appears to follow her mom's lead at Royal Ascot.

11 of 22

1971

Queen Elizabeth ll and her daughter Princess Anne tour Turkey
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Could they be more alike? The royal women tour Turkey in their variations on green gear, handbags on their elbows.

12 of 22

1973

The Queen and Princess Anne in the Irish State Coach as they drive to Westminster for the ceremonial opening of the new session of Parliament.
PA Images via Getty

The pair don their crowns as they ride the Irish State Coach to the opening ceremony of the new session of Parliament.

13 of 22

1974

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Anne attend the UK film premiere of 'Murder on the Orient Express'
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Anne evokes another princess — Cinderella! — while joining her mom for the premiere of Murder on the Orient Express.

14 of 22

1977

GBR: Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne with her first grandchild
Anwar Hussein/Getty

In an image that echoes her own baby photo, Anne and the Queen dote on baby Peter Phillips, Anne's first child with first husband Mark Phillips and the Queen's first grandchild.

15 of 22

1983

The Queen And Princess Anne At Balmoral
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The pair are spitting images of each other at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

16 of 22

1988

Queen Elizabeth II, Derby Day, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Wednesday 1st June 1988
Alamy Stock Photo

In perhaps one of their most public twinning moments, the mom and daughter don yellow coats and complementary hats at Epsom Downs Racecourse (peep the Queen Mum in a regal purple!).

17 of 22

1989

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne at the Royal Albert Hall
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Mom and daughter choose '80s-appropriate patterns for an event at Royal Albert Hall in London.

18 of 22

2004

Queen Elizabeth II And Princess Anne Highlighting The Achievements Of Women To Mark International Women's Day
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Mom and daughter share adoring glances at an event to celebrate International Women's Day in London.

19 of 22

2012

Queen Elizabeth ll and Princess Anne, the Princess Royal attend Ladies Day at Royal Ascot
Anwar Hussein / Alamy Stock Photo

The ladies brighten things up at Royal Ascot's Ladies Day.

20 of 22

2018

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the 2018 Braemar Highland Gathering
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Anne has her mom's ear (and smile!) at the Braemar Highland Gathering in Scotland.

21 of 22

2018

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another year, another Royal Ascot for mom and daughter.

22 of 22

2021

queen elizabeth, princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in Scotland last week. ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Anne has her mom's back during a trip to Glasgow, Scotland.

And she had it 'til the end. Following the Queen's death in September of 2022, Anne — who was at her mom's side when she died — had the somber task of following the coffin from Scotland to London. As she performed her royal duty, she released a statement, saying in part, "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

