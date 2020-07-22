Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Set for Annual Summer Vacation to Scotland Despite Coronavirus

The Queen, 94, and Philip, 99, will head to Balmoral Castle in Scotland next month for their annual stay

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are preparing for their summer vacation.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought into question whether the Queen, 94, and Philip, 99, would travel to Balmoral Castle in the Highlands of Scotland for their annual summer stay, but a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday that the couple's trip is still on.

"The Queen and The Duke Of Edinburgh plan to move to Balmoral Castle in early August to commence their annual summer stay. All arrangements will be in line with the relevant guidelines and advice," the statement said.

The Queen and Philip have been staying at Windsor Castle since mid-March amid lockdown.

It will be welcomed news for the Queen, who loves to spend a few months on a working holiday on the estate. The whole court tends to relocate to Scotland, but this year arrangements will likely be different as there has been a pared-down staff, light-heartedly known as the "HMS Bubble," at Windsor Castle and similar numbers could travel with the Queen and Philip next month.

Things have already begun changing at Windsor in anticipation of the Queen's departure. On Thursday, the castle's public areas will open to booked visitors. And some of the monarch's horses have been returned to the Mews at Buckingham Palace.

The couple has also gradually been doing more public duties — with Philip, who retired from public life three years ago, conducting a rare appearance on Wednesday as he handed over one of his military patronages to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

On Friday, the Queen performed her first face-to-face engagement since the pandemic lockdown began in mid-March — a knighthood ceremony for Captain Sir Thomas Moore, 100, on the grassy grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen, in robin's egg blue, conducted the ceremony on the lawn of the castle's quadrangle. Moore leaned against his walker as several of his family members stood alongside.

