This Is the Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Always Wears Bright Colors

Queen of colors!

Queen Elizabeth’s colorful wardrobe is very deliberate. The 92-year-old monarch typically wears a rainbow of bright clothes so her royal fans can easily spot her in a crowd.

In the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen.’ Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

For her first solo outing with new daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, the monarch kept with tradition in a boldly-hued ensemble. She wore a lime green suit dress by Stewart Parvin and a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan.

Not even a month since Meghan married Prince Harry on May 19, this is the first occasion the Queen has taken her new granddaughter-in-law on an official visit. The joint outing is “happening at triple speed” compared to Meghan’s predecessor, Kate Middleton, royals author Ingrid Seward previously told PEOPLE.