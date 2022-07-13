Queen Elizabeth Is All Smiles as She Holds Virtual Meetings from Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth is back on the screen.

Just one day after appearing alongside Prince Charles to present the George Cross to representatives of the National Health Service from the four countries that make up the U.K., the 96-year-old monarch held two virtual audiences.

High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Eswatini Thandazile Mbuyisa and High Commissioner for the Co-operative Republic of Guyana Dr. Rajendra Singh were at Buckingham Palace, where they chatted with the Queen, who is in residence at Windsor Castle — about 20 miles away from London.

The Queen was all smiles for the meetings, sporting a floral pattern dress and a single-strand pearl necklace.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Thandazile Mbuyisa and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

However, the British royal family's official Twitter account had to delete and retweet their post about the meetings after mistakenly saying they were with incoming ambassadors rather than high commissioners. Both are both types of heads of a country's diplomatic mission, although an ambassador is the representative of one country in another country while a high commissioner is the head of state in another country.

Queen Elizabeth Shakuntala Singh, Dr. Rajendra Singh and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

On Tuesday, the Queen welcomed frontline workers and representatives of the National Health Service to Windsor Castle, where they received the George Cross to honor their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The George Cross was instituted by King George VI in September 1940 during the height of the Blitz to recognize "acts of the greatest heroism or the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger." It is the highest civilian order that can be bestowed by the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II (5L) and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (5R) pose with (back row LtoR) Peter May, Permanent Secretary at Britain's Department of Health, Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive NHS England, Caroline Lamb, Chief Executive NHS Scotland, and Judith Paget, Chief Executive NHS Wales as (front row LtoR) Sister Joanna Hogg, Royal Victoria Hospital Emergency Department, May Parsons, Modern Matron at University Hospital Coventry and Warkwickshire, Eleanor Grant, Palliative Care Nurse, Specialist University Hospital Wishaw, NHS Lanarkshire, and Dr Ami Jones, Intensive Care Consultant, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board sit with George Cross medals awarded to Britian's National Health Service (NHS) Audience at Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles | Credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images