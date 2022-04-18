Queen Elizabeth's Private Moment After Prince Philip's Funeral Revealed: 'No Words Were Spoken'

Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal stylist and dressmaker, has updated her bestselling book with personal new details about life in lockdown with the monarch

Queen Elizabeth took time by herself to reflect after saying a final goodbye to the love of her life.

One of the monarch's most trusted aides, her personal stylist and dressmaker Angela Kelly, has updated her bestselling book The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the book, Kelly shares behind-the-scenes details of a somber day in the monarch's life: the funeral of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

Kelly waited for the Queen, who is turning 96 this week, in the dressing room following the service on April 17, 2021, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

"I helped her off with her coat and hat and no words were spoken," Kelly writes in an excerpt published by Hello! magazine. "The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts."

queen elizabeth The book jacket for the updated edition | Credit: Courtesy of HarperCollins

Kelly recalls that staff "stood to attention" as they watched Prince Philip's coffin be placed in the specially-designed Land Rover that the Duke of Edinburgh had a hand in creating.

"You could see the expression of sadness on everyone's faces to see such a great and well-respected man making his last journey," she says. "Their thoughts, I'm sure, were for The Queen, knowing she had lost a husband and a best friend. The nation shared the grief and their hearts went out to Her Majesty."

Many of Prince Philip's pages and valets walked behind his coffin.

"We all felt their pain as they had worked with him for so long and we had worked alongside them. It was hard to watch our own friends saying goodbye to their amazing boss, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh," Kelly continues. "I'm sure some of the prayers that were offered were by those who had never prayed before. I think those prayers were offered to keep The Queen strong throughout the months to come, when she would be without her husband."

Prince Philip funeral The funeral of Prince Philip | Credit: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to publishers HarperCollins, the new chapter will capture the Royal Household's isolation during the pandemic-enforced lockdowns at Windsor Castle (including how Kelly cut and set the Queen's hair) and what went on behind the scenes of the monarch's first public engagements as the lockdowns lifted.

HarperNonFiction editorial director Katya Shipster said in a statement, "There is no better look at what goes on behind the pomp and circumstance than this wonderful book."

Queen Elizabeth II; Angela Kelly Queen Elizabeth; Angela Kelly | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kelly began her career at Buckingham Palace 28 years ago as the Queen's Senior Dresser and rose to become Her Majesty's personal stylist, curator, wardrobe and in-house designer — and one of her closest confidantes.

The first edition of the book caused a sensation among royal fans as Kelly gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Queen's style, including how Kelly cleans the Queen's priceless jewels using gin and water. Kelly also revealed how one of the only times the Queen doesn't do her own makeup is when she records her televised Christmas address. Since she wears the same shoe size as Her Majesty, Kelly also breaks in the Queen's shoes.

The book is unprecedented as Kelly is the first of the Queen's personal staff to be given permission to write books about her royal role. Her first, Dressing the Queen, was published in 2012 ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.