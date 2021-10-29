Queen Elizabeth Advised to Rest 'for at Least Two Weeks'

"Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace, which adds the 95-year-old monarch has been told "not to undertake any official visits"

Queen Elizabeth is easing up on her typically busy schedule.

"Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the statement continued. "Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November."

The statement concluded, "However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November."

On October 12, she was accompanied by Princess Anne, 71, to a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey walking with the assistance of a cane for the first time since 2003, when she was recovering from knee surgery.

And though the Queen won't travel to Scotland — instead, she has been staying at Windsor Castle and taking part in virtual meetings — the palace did confirm this week that Prince Charles, 73, and Prince William, 39, will head north this weekend with their wives Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, and Kate Middleton, 39, for the global climate summit.

In a preview for the COP26: In Your Hands documentary (which can be seen in the U.K. on Sky Kids, Sky News and NOW), Charles urged, "We have to operate in ways which can make nature thrive, not suffer."