Queen Elizabeth 'Adored' Prince Harry 'Right to the End,' Says Royal Historian

Historian Robert Hardman tells PEOPLE that one of Queen Elizabeth's "dearest wishes" was "that [the royal family] patch things up"

By
Jen Juneau,
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Simon Perry,
and
Published on September 21, 2022 01:00 PM

Queen Elizabeth's special relationship with her grandson Prince Harry remained strong through the years.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, historian Robert Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, says that the late monarch "adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her."

"I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that [the family] patch things up," Hardman adds.

Relations have been strained between Harry, 38, his wife Meghan Markle and members of the royal family over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 and have resided in California since.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in 2019. Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen's former assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen, says the royal family all "looked tired" amid their grief over their matriarch — and realization about what unfolds next.

"Now it's real, and the real mourning starts. The reality of life without the Queen starts now," Cohen adds.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Two days after Queen Elizabeth died at age 96, Harry and Meghan, 41, joined William and Kate, both 40, for a walkabout at Windsor Castle, greeting onlookers and taking in the flowers and other tributes left for the late monarch.

"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," an insider tells PEOPLE. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source previously told PEOPLE.

Added a palace insider, "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [King Charles III] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

For more on the royal family following Queen Elizabeth's death and funeral, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

