The china and gifts' featured design is inspired by the pink roses at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth will soon celebrate her 95th birthday — and the Royal Collection Trust is commemorating the milestone with some special pieces.

A range of official chinaware and decorations is now on sale through the Royal Collection Trust's shop.

The central feature of the designs is the royal coat of arms above a garland of roses, shamrocks and thistles, the National Emblems of the United Kingdom, surrounded by pink roses. It was inspired by pink roses in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, which bloom in June, the month of the Queen's official birthday celebrations.

The official collection includes a mug, pillbox, tankard, side plate and teacup and saucer.

They've also included traditional commemorative items — including a hanging decoration featuring a corgi, the breed that has served as the Queen's pets for decades. The dog ornament, featuring the animal with balloons, is available for $23.

Royal fans can also pick up a cotton tea towel ($14) or a tin of shortbread biscuits made in Scotland ($15).

The traditional parade marking the Queen's birthday, Trooping the Colour, has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Plans are being explored for a scaled-down celebration likely to take place in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, like last year.

Queen Elizabeth II attends Trooping The Colour Image zoom The Queen watches last year's parade | Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

