Queen Elizabeth Recovers from COVID, Spends Time with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Their Kids

The Queen was seen for the first time on Tuesday as she conducted virtual meetings from Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth is on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been recovering at Windsor Castle after being diagnosed with coronavirus on February 20, was reportedly well enough for an outdoor family visit from some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Queen met up with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in the winter sunshine at Frogmore House, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter Sienna were also there for the visit.

Queen Elizabeth was also feeling well enough to carry out two virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday, marking the first time the Queen has been seen since her diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on her COVID status, but a source confirms to PEOPLE that the Queen will continue with other duties and has private engagements scheduled.

Frogmore House is a favorite spot for the Queen, who regularly walks her dogs in the nearby park. It is near Frogmore Cottage — the U.K. home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Princess Eugenie, who has been staying there with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, was not at home when the Queen visited. They recently traveled to the U.S. to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home in Montecito.

The Queen's coronavirus diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace on February 20. A spokesman said at the time, "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

The Queen is widely reported to be fully vaccinated and her COVID-19 diagnosis came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis. Both Charles and Camilla are triple vaccinated.

During her recovery, the Queen was able to hold a weekly audience by telephone with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but she canceled scheduled virtual meetings last week due to her ongoing symptoms.

Several Royal Household members based at Windsor Castle have also tested positive for coronavirus, PEOPLE understands.

The Queen's swift recovery from COVID is uplifting news as she looks ahead to her Platinum Jubilee in June when the nation will come together to celebrate her historic 70 years on the throne.

In addition to her latest health setback, the Queen is also dealing with several royal family scandals, including Prince Andrew's settlement with his sexual assault accuser, an investigation into Prince Charles' charity following cash-for-honors allegation and the 2020 departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.