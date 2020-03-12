Queen Elizabeth, 93, Opts for a Gloveless Handshake Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth ditched her gloves this week for a very special reason.

Earlier this week, the 93-year-old monarch was the recipient of the Order of St. John’s first-ever Service Medal in Gold, with Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St John, by her side at Buckingham Palace.

Wearing a bright pink-and-red color block dress, a layered pearl necklace with matching earrings, a diamond brooch and black patent block heels, the Queen was all smiles as she accepted the award, shaking Professor Compton’s hand.

The Order of St. John is a Royal Order of Chivalry first constituted by Royal Charter from Queen Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 1888.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Wears Gloves to Shake Hands at Investiture Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Scare

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth

Last week, the Queen opted to wear gloves during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, leading to speculation of whether it was a safety measure from coronavirus. It is not uncommon for the Queen to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during an investiture ceremony when she’s awarding honors and shaking hands with members of the public.

Additionally, during Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, members of the royal family — including Prince Charles, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William — also appeared to refrain from shaking hands with fellow attendees amid the coronavirus scare. (Prince Harry and singer Craig David did an elbow bump instead!)

RELATED: Prince Charles Offers Namastes Rather Than Handshakes at Commonwealth Service Amid Coronavirus Scare

Image zoom Prince Charles and Pierce Brosnan Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Charles took his own unique approach when it came to greeting dignitaries and officials throughout royal engagements the past week by offering a “namaste” greeting as opposed to the formal handshake. The Prince of Wales used the gesture first at Monday’s Commonwealth Service and once more at Wednesday’s Prince’s Trust Awards, where he clasped his hands together and slightly bowed to greet guests such as Pierce Brosnan.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As of Thursday, a total of 29,764 people had been tested for the coronavirus in the U.K., with 596 confirmed cases and a total of 10 deaths so far, according to the BBC.

The World Health Organization officially declared the virus a global pandemic on Wednesday.